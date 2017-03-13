Three former Lone Star State products find new home at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- Darius James, Jarrett Stidham and Kameron Martin never intended to leave the state of Texas. They all grew up there, played high school football there, and all three signed to play college football at one of the major schools in the Lone Star State.

This spring, however, the trio has found a new home at Auburn University.

For James, it was a major adjustment going from Austin, Texas, to what some like to call "The Loveliest Village on the Plains."

"Coming from where the motto of the city is 'Keep Austin Weird' to everybody’s normal, it’s real different," James said.

Jarrett Stidham signed with Baylor in 2015 and played in 10 games as a true freshman. After taking a year away from football, he's now the favorite to win the starting job at Auburn. Julie Bennett/AL.com via AP

In 2013, James was ranked by ESPN as the top high school player from the state of Texas. He signed with the Longhorns, a major coup for Charlie Strong at the time, and by the 2014 season, he found his way into the rotation at right tackle. However, he eventually fell out of favor with the coaching staff that season, and it went from bad to worse when James suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the final month.

Rather than return to Texas, James transferred to Auburn where he sat out the 2015 season before becoming the team’s starting left tackle this past season.

"It feels great," James said. "Knowing the different things I’ve had to go through -- changing schools, being hurt, finally getting in the spot and getting repetition and honing in on that spot -- it’s great."

Stidham and Martin found their way to Auburn because of the off-field incidents that cost Art Briles his job at Baylor.

Stidham, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the ESPN 300, signed with Baylor in 2015 and played in 10 games as a true freshman, including starts against Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. After taking a year away from football, he’s now the favorite to win the starting job at Auburn.

Martin never played for Baylor. He signed with the Bears, but the dismissal of Briles was announced just days before the four-star running back was scheduled to enroll.

"It was rough," Martin told reporters after a game last fall. "For something like that to happen three days before I'm supposed to move in on campus, I just had to trust the process. Everything happens for a reason."

Martin eventually signed with Auburn, becoming the first high school football player from the state of Texas to sign with the Tigers since Emory Blake and Nosa Eguae signed in 2009, but not before he got a tattoo of the Baylor logo on his left arm.

For those wondering, the tattoo is still there.

"Oh yeah, I still have the Baylor tattoo," Martin said. "I don't plan on covering it up. It's part of my testimony."

Three kids from different parts of Texas. They didn’t know each other in high school. Stidham and Martin were supposed to be teammates at Baylor, but they never got that opportunity. But now? They’re three states away in Auburn, Alabama, where they’re in the same huddle, the same meeting rooms and helping lead the same offense.

They haven’t forgotten where they’re from, though. It’s brought them together.

"We talk all the time," James said. "We love our state. We love where we’re from. It’s the great state of Texas. Everything’s bigger in Texas. But we’re all happy with our move, and it was the best thing for all of us."