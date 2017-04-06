Two-time defending division champ Florida fights public perception

Khairi Clark hates the narrative. He detests the label it puts on his team.

Defense wins championships, but it just isn't enough if the corresponding offense can't score what the public deems is the appropriate amount of points.

That's the storyline Clark, a rising redshirt junior defensive lineman, and his fellow Florida Gators are married to. Florida might have one of college football's premier defenses and back-to-back SEC East titles under a brand new head coach, but because the offense has been stuck in the mud during that span -- and for nearly a decade -- the Gators aren't taken seriously nationally or as true SEC contenders.

“It pisses me off, man," Clark told ESPN in March.

“It sucks to hear that. ... Not a lot of people really have a lot of respect for us. It just bothers me. Everyone has an opinion, but when it comes down to it, we usually end up winning, and then everyone still doubts us.”

Consecutive trips to Atlanta, and all the Gators got was this stinking resentment.

If you were new to the sport and were transported to Gainesville, Florida, you'd think the program was in ruins with the unenthusiastic fan reaction to Florida's back-to-back East titles and 19 wins in two years. You'd think the Dark Ages were descending on the Sunshine State's self-proclaimed flagship university.

Florida is getting the universal side eye because the product on the field just hasn't been exciting; it's stale. But ask 13 other SEC teams that didn't make it to Atlanta the past two years if they'd trade places with the Gators. As hot-seat talk with Butch Jones, Kevin Sumlin and even Bret Bielema intensifies, see if they'd trade sexy offensive numbers for a spot in Atlanta.

Champions of Life, or Champions of the East?

In a society and sports realm that constantly demands the aesthetics always be pleasing, Florida is the undisputed champ of disrespected divisional winners in 2017.

“That’s what makes America great. Everyone’s got an opinion," McElwain told ESPN. "I’m OK with that. Our guys are OK with that. Our guys realize what they have and, in two short years, what they’ve been able to accomplish.

“Not sure a lot of other people have done that.”

No one has ever done that before, Jim. Since the SEC championship game's inception in 1992, no coach has ever taken his team there in his first two years.

But ever since getting creamed by Florida State -- a team Florida hasn't scored an offensive touchdown on in two years -- and Alabama in consecutive weeks before last year's bowl season, the Gators have heard how they merely backed into the SEC championship game for a second straight year. When you lose 54-16 to Alabama in said game, fans tend to tune you out. When your offense continues to rank at or near the bottom of the league, even with an offensive-minded coach in charge, fans get antsy and begin to question whether you have the right person in charge.

“I don’t get it," said senior receiver Brandon Powell, who has witnessed the struggles of the Will Muschamp era at Florida and the resurgence under McElwain. "That’s why I stay off of social media. I stopped listening to those people.”

The truth is Florida hasn't moved the needle in the fun department. Wins are the ultimate goal, but averaging fewer than 350 YPG and 24 PPG has turned off some fans, and players understand it. Defense has won games for the Gators, but fans want a healthy dish of offense at the table.

“We have the best fans in the country, and they expect the most out of us," senior safety Nick Washington said. "They expect the best out of us all the time, so winning the East two years in a row and them not being satisfied, as a team we’re not really satisfied with just winning the East two years in a row. I can’t really be too upset with our fans. I see where they are coming from.”

That's fair of Washington, but it's also fair for people to realize that Florida has come a long way in two years. Say what you will about an Eastern Division that has struggled of late, but Florida did its job while six other teams couldn't.

Without a stable quarterback situation, Florida has won the East twice. With five revolving doors along the offensive line, Florida made it to Atlanta twice.

Despite scoring 21 points or fewer in 13 of 27 games under McElwain, Florida has played in the Georgia Dome twice.

If McElwain's Gators averaged 30 points and had the same record, fans would be clamoring for a raise.

"We're a Presbyterian game being canceled away from [McElwain] having back-to-back 10-win seasons in his first two years," first-year Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "I don't think he gets credit for that. ... There's a lack of appreciation for what he's done."

The offense is hard to watch, but recognition should be given to this staff and this team for earning consecutive division titles, after losing its national relevance for the better part of the previous five years before McElwain arrived.

"Before the season starts, there are other teams that are chosen to win the East over us, and I feel like those other teams chosen have no ability over us if we play with the mindset that we know we can beat those teams," Clark said. "I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to realize that, because I feel like when we do do well we have people on our side for a second, and then they’ll switch back up.”

People tend to blast the offense when it comes to undermining Florida, but Clark is quick to point out that this year's defense hasn't received its usual love. With six possible early-round draft picks gone from last year's sixth-ranked defense, Clark hears how there's more uncertainty with this team because the defense might need more help from the offense.

Clark would love more offensive help, but that doesn't mean the defense is in trouble.

"The attitude is the same as it was last year: We're the best defense in the nation," Clark said. "Just because we're losing guys, that doesn't mean our defense is going to go down. We're going to do everything and handle everything, like we usually do."

Regardless, the offense is under the microscope. It hasn't been any better than 82nd nationally in total offense or 43rd in scoring since 2009. Under the offensive-minded McElwain, Florida has ranked 99th or worse in those categories in both seasons.

Florida has had one 800-yard receiver since 2009. In the past two years, Florida's beaten-up offensive line has been held together with Scotch tape. Inefficient quarterbacks have cycled through on an orange-and-blue conveyor belt for almost a decade at a program that seemingly invented high-flying ball and nonstop scoring in the 1990s with Steve Spurrier's "Fun 'N' Gun" offense.

However, 2017 fuels more hope. Florida has arguably one of the top receiving groups in the SEC, headlined by All-SEC talent Antonio Callaway. It also returns a stable of solid running backs and has an offensive line that could be the league's most improved, with four quality starters returning.

Most important, McElwain has two quarterbacks in Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask whom he personally recruited to fit his offense. Neither freshman has taken a collegiate snap, but both have big arms, and teammates are more confident in the look of the offense when either is under center.

“I believe we do have a chip on our shoulder," running back Mark Thompson said. "We’ll work on that. … You’ll see results this fall. We’re going to score a lot of touchdowns.”

What's said and even seen during spring probably won't change outsiders' minds, but you can't knock the Gators' confidence.

As we've learned, Florida has a way of surprising us. There are the East titles. There's last year's thrilling, last-second win at LSU, which was supposed to be played in Gainesville.

Then, there's the supposed dreadful national signing day that turned into a top-15 haul that included 10 ESPN 300 members and 12 of the state of Florida's top 100 prospects, including 11 of the top 60 -- both numbers better than in-state rivals Florida State and Miami.

"There are a lot of positives," McElwain said.

While there has been no official doubt (SEC preseason media picks won't be announced until after media days in mid-July), the Gators are already tired of the noise. They don't want to hear about Georgia or Tennessee. They don't want to hear about two mediocre divisional titles.

They want their respect, and they intend to get it.

“We’ve won it back-to-back years," rising sophomore receiver Josh Hammond said. "I don’t see why you wouldn’t think we’d win it a third time."