J.D. Moore's daily struggle at LSU: Juggling football and architecture

BATON ROUGE, La. -- For someone whose primary objective on the football field is to blow stuff up, J.D. Moore's career path might seem somewhat contradictory.

The LSU fullback wants to become an architect, pursuing an interest he has had since childhood.

"I did Legos, building blocks," Moore said. "I used to get two-by-fours and nail them together, not really knowing what I was doing. I just always wanted to build and do things with my hands."

There was a problem with following that interest to an architecture degree track at LSU, however. A five-year undergraduate program with large time demands and a high dropout rate, architecture was hardly the easiest academic pursuit for a student who also participates in a little extracurricular activity called SEC football.

Within LSU's architecture department, there was concern that even a star student like Moore would not be able to handle the rigorous workload that hamstrings even those who do not play football. According to LSU, only one Tigers football player had completed a degree in the program since the 1970s.

Moore would have to find some workarounds.

"We have this discussion as a faculty about special exceptions, and we don't want to get in the habit of making special exceptions," said LSU architecture professor Jori Erdman, who was the department head when Moore first arrived on campus in 2013. "It's not really a special exception to me; it's something I would do for any kid who was that exceptional, and it's their dream. I don't want to tell a kid they can't have their dream.

"If a kid is as good as J.D. is at architecture, we're going to find a way to make that student be able to get through our degree program."

And so they have. Moore has to approach his studies in a slightly different fashion from his classmates, taking the especially time-consuming studio classes in the summer months when he has more free time.

His spring also is fairly open, compared with the fall months when football dominates his schedule, so Moore has recently gained practical experience via an internship at Baton Rouge architecture firm Bani, Carville & Brown.

"Honestly, the work I do is kind of rudimentary," Moore said, "but the real value of that experience is being around people who are professional architects and hearing the conversations they have and the problems they come up against and all those sorts of things."

He has enjoyed a range of experiences through the internship: using AutoCAD software to make design corrections, sitting in on client meetings and visiting actual job sites, such as LSU's new Kappa Sigma fraternity house that the firm designed.

"I love football, but I kind of look at him as one of my employees who happens to play football," said Henry Carville, president at Bani, Carville & Brown. "When we go out to jobs and stuff, I never introduce him as a football player -- I don't want to embarrass him -- so I just introduce him as an intern architect. It's funny, about half the people know who he is when I say his name and the other half say, 'Boy, that's a big kid.'"

Moore's 6-foot-4, 241-pound frame might give him away, but nothing else about him says "jock."

Throughout his time in LSU's School of Architecture, he has ranked among the department's top students. The school even featured Moore alongside several other architecture students in a 2015 recruitment video.

Moore's list of academic accomplishments -- most notably, winning the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year last February -- is more impressive than his considerable achievements as a football player. Whether helping LSU's Coastal Sustainability Studio receive a planning grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or mastering German philosophy in Erdman's "Issues in Sustainability" class, Moore has earned a reputation for excelling at the task before him.

"He's an award-winning design student, so it's fantastic having him in the program," Erdman said. "His classmates love him, they look up to him, and nobody can tell us that they don't have time to do stuff, because J.D. can do things."

And he often does them with a decidedly old-school approach.

"What I found funny is when he first came to work here, we gave him some assignments and he whips out this little bitty spiral-bound notebook -- we call them nifty notebooks -- and his pen, and he starts writing down everything you tell him," Carville said. "And you can see that he's gone through almost all of it, like he uses them regularly. He's very conscientious about it."

That detail-oriented mentality has served Moore well on the gridiron too. Erdman didn't even know whether he would make the team when Moore arrived at LSU in 2013 as a walk-on tight end. Not only did he do so, he worked his way into a scholarship by the start of his third season. Then he claimed a starting spot as the lead blocker who clears paths for running backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice.

Even while contending with a series of injuries, Moore developed into one of the most valuable veterans on a young LSU team -- so much so that some teammates campaigned for him to wear the team’s coveted No. 18 jersey, which goes to the team’s top leader, in 2017. Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture eventually won the No. 18 honor, but he said Moore would be his choice if he could pick anyone else to wear the jersey.

“He came in here as a walk-on, he’s been through a lot of adversity like me with injuries, and he’s worked his way up to a scholarship, and now he’s a starter,” LaCouture said. “So if I had to pick one person, it would probably be him.”

So what’s next for the fifth-year senior? With at least one more year of football and classwork still to go, Moore isn’t ready to predict where his academic pursuits might take him.

“That’s a great question,” Moore said. “There’s infinite possibilities with architecture because there’s such a wide variety of buildings that must be built. And for every building that you see built, there was an architect behind it, whether it’s a gas station or a skyscraper. So right now I’m still with this internship and with stuff I’m still doing with school, just trying to find out what it is I’m most interested in and most passionate about because there is such a wide variety of options.”

Erdman predicts that whichever path he chooses, Moore will naturally work his way into a leadership position, just as he has as an LSU architecture student and member of the school’s football team.

All Moore knows at this point is that he has found his future profession, even if he might enjoy delaying it for a while with a long career in pro football.

“At some point, I will end up doing architecture,” Moore grinned, “whether it’s when I graduate or 20 years from now.”