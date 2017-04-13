Is Alabama finally ready to feature its tight ends?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Whether it’s the top five, the top 10 or later in the first round, we can expect to hear former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard’s name called early on during the NFL draft in two weeks.

There will be applause, of course, and there will be plenty of well wishes from the Crimson Tide faithful. For three years, he was a reliable starter, winning three conference titles and a national championship during that time.

But when he’s drafted, there will be a lingering question: "What if?"

Alabama's tight ends could see more action in the passing game next season, with former Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll in charge of the Crimson Tide's offense. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Howard was the ideal specimen all along: 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, with 10-inch mitts and a 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range. The four-star prospect from nearby Prattville, Alabama, was supposed to revolutionize the position once he got to Tuscaloosa, and for a while it looked as if he might. Go back to his freshman season and watch that 51-yard touchdown he had against LSU -- the way he plucked the pass out of the sky 10 yards past the line of scrimmage and turned on the jets, sprinting like a gazelle past four defenders for the score. He was the tight end who could do it all.

But even that first year, Howard finished with a paltry 14 receptions. As a sophomore, he had only 17 catches and no touchdowns. And while his numbers rose significantly as a junior and senior, catching 38 and 45 passes, respectively, he was never able to crack the top 10 nationally for catches by a tight end. While Alabama’s offense flourished under former coordinator Lane Kiffin, it always felt as if Howard was underutilized.

"It's absolutely true; he should have had much more production here, relative to his ability and what his strengths are," Alabama coach Nick Saban told Sirius XM NFL Radio earlier this week. "And fortunately or unfortunately, we didn't have the complementary people around him to be able to make that happen. So it was through no fault of his that he didn't have the production. ... It just never worked out that we had the type of offense to take advantage of O.J.'s strengths."

In fact, during the past five seasons, Alabama has only mildly featured its tight ends, ranking 27th nationally in catches and 45th in touchdowns at the position.

Only now, as Howard becomes a known commodity for his potential in the NFL, does it appear as if change is truly coming to Nick Saban’s offense. With the hiring of former New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator this offseason, there’s a buzz around campus that Alabama is about to get the Gronk treatment.

At least once that we’re aware of, Daboll has gotten New England star tight end Rob Gronkowski to FaceTime with the Tide.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that Daboll loves tight ends, coming from New England,” said junior Hale Hentges, who caught four passes in his first two seasons at Alabama. “So I think from that aspect we’re going to have a lot of great opportunities.”

“Hopefully we can get a little carryover,” said fellow tight end Miller Forristall, who caught five passes as a freshman last season.

While Saban won’t commit to any wholesale changes in philosophy, it stands to reason that Daboll, who has a pro-style history and incorporated both Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett into the offense with the Patriots last season, would lean heavily on the position at Alabama. Whether it’s Forristall and Hentges, or younger guys like Irv Smith Jr. and Major Tennison, there’s plenty of talent and depth even with Howard on his way out the door. Ronnie Clark, the uber athletic junior who began his career as a running back, has transitioned to tight end, adding yet another weapon at Daboll’s disposal.

Saban called Forristall “O.J.-like in terms of being a very good receiver” and said that Tennison has shown “promise to develop into a guy that can do all things.”

Smith, the son of the former New Orleans Saints first-round pick, has generated some chatter as well. Although the sophomore didn’t catch a pass as a freshman last season, Saban said that he’s shown potential and “really good versatility.”

“A lot of people haven’t heard much about him yet just because he didn’t play a whole lot last year,” Hentges explained, “but this guy has a ton of talent. I’m sure you guys are going to be seeing him coming up.”

Whether Smith blocks well enough to see the field remains to be seen, but having so many options at tight end is a positive thing when trying to replace a three-year starter at the position.

It may be too late for Howard to cash in on the tight end-friendly Daboll, but it’s not too late for Alabama’s offense to change.