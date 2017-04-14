After last chemo treatment, 9-year-old Kentucky superfan to lead Wildcats out of tunnel

Ryan Cremeens dreams of one day playing tight end for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tonight, the 9-year-old from Richmond, Kentucky, will take a step toward feeling what it could be like to play for the Cats inside Commonwealth Stadium.

Well, maybe a few steps, because Cremeens will be leading his beloved Wildcats onto the field before Kentucky's spring game.

It's a dream come true for Cremeens, who last summer was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue muscle tumor that had grown inside his sinus cavity. After nearly a year of fighting this form of cancer, Cremeens underwent his final session of chemotherapy on March 30 and was discharged the next day.

In front of thousands of blue-clad fans and a host of new Wildcats friends and family, Cremeens will run out of that tunnel cancer-free.

“It’s all coming full circle for us," Ryan's father, Eric, told ESPN on Friday afternoon.

“I think that’s absolutely perfect. As long as he doesn’t trip and fall and get run over, it’ll be great.”

@Hupernikao9s He has style! These are his buddies @ejhs18 and @cjconrad1 who play for @UKFootball on his final chemo day in his hospital room. pic.twitter.com/pX4kdinSpz — Eric Cremeens (@ECremeens1366) April 14, 2017

Eric Cremeens can laugh now, but in June 2016, laughter was the furthest thing from his mind.

It all started with what Eric, his wife Angie, and Ryan's doctor thought was just a bad sinus infection. After about a month or two of taking sinus medicine, Ryan complained of numbness in his left jaw. At first, his doctor figured it was his adult teeth coming through. A month later, Ryan and his father were golfing and he kept squinting, his left eye nearly shut the entire time. Eric asked what was wrong and Ryan simply said it was the sun. Later, they were watching a Chicago Cubs game on TV and Ryan was watching with his head turned about 45 degrees from the TV. When he looked at his dad, Eric noticed that his left eye had turned in toward his nose.

At that point, Eric knew something was serious, so he again took Ryan to the doctors, who thought Ryan had a benign nerve sheath tumor. But when he got out of surgery to remove what they thought was a growth in his skull that had hit one of his optical nerves and caused his eye to turn in, the neurosurgeon realized that wasn’t what they were dealing with.

Five days later, Ryan was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, and he underwent surgery on June 16 to remove most of the tumor. While rhabdomyosarcoma is curable, the idea of his son having cancer rocked Eric and the rest of his family.

"I just wanted to crawl into a shell and not talk to anyone or think about it," Eric said.

As Ryan underwent treatment, his anesthesiologist, who had friends inside Kentucky's athletic department, approached the family about telling their story to people at UK. On the night of his first bout of chemotherapy, Ryan was greeted by various players from Kentucky's football team.

The visits and the support didn't stop, as the players became part of his life.

“It was very comforting to Ryan because these guys that Ryan looks up to were coming up and telling him to be strong and do great," Eric said. "As a family, it made us feel good to see them put a smile on his face.”

Players such as tight end C.J. Conrad (who invited Ryan to a Kentucky scrimmage earlier this month), running back Boom Williams and quarterback Drew Barker came to visit Ryan. Defensive lineman Denzil Ware even spent Thanksgiving with Ryan and his family because Ware couldn't get home.

And the support has stretched outside UK's borders. Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller reached out to Ryan, and the Bears have had Ryan and his family up for games. So have the Cubs.

There was also a fundraiser for Ryan in his hometown.

“As much as he’s loved by me and the rest of our family, all the help that we got from everybody else -- and encouragement and support -- really meant the world," Eric said.

But after 42 weeks of chemo and seven weeks of traveling to St. Louis for radiation, Ryan, who his dad says never flinched during all this, is trying to get back to being a normal 9-year-old. Eric admits he still has anxiety about relapse, but he finds peace in Ryan's continuously clean scans and his son's positivity.

That positivity not only has infected his father but also has taken hold of Kentucky's football team.

Tonight, the Wildcats will honor their new teammate.

“It’s kids like Ryan who inspire us," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told ESPN. "If we could give some inspiration to him, that’s great, but he inspires many of us to do better and be the best we can.”