Why Texas A&M's offense should be fine, regardless of who's at QB

Texas A&M's offseason quarterback competition, like most others around the country, will be the focal point of much attention in the coming months.

While fans will dissect and discuss ad nauseum the pros and cons that come with the three primary contenders -- senior Jake Hubenak, redshirt freshman Nick Starkel and true freshman Kellen Mond -- there's a good chance the hand-wringing might be largely unnecessary. Who starts at quarterback is important, but chances are, the Aggies are going to be a good offensive team regardless of who takes the snaps.

Based on the team's track record under coach Kevin Sumlin, getting points on the scoreboard is rarely a problem. Keeping opponents from churning up their own yards and points has been the bigger issue, and the defense is where the biggest question marks will be this fall.

In addition to being a threat on special teams, receiver Christian Kirk will be a boon to Texas A&M's offense no matter who the quarterback is. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

Hubenak, Starkel and Mond all bring different strengths to the table, but regardless of which one of them is calling the shots, the Aggies should still be one of the better offensive teams in the SEC. Here are a few reasons why: