QB Jacob Eason still in charge, but Jake Fromm brings healthy competition at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Kirby Smart's spring game focus was on throwing the football.

It was a nice show of appreciation for the fans, but in doing so, Smart sent more ripples through a Georgia fan base that had entered the day somewhat torn on its quarterback situation. Jacob Eason is the prodigy entering his second year. Jake Fromm is the true freshman pushing him every step of the way.

But on Saturday, there were times when it looked like the roles were reversed, increasing the intrigue at quarterback.

“You never know what will happen," All-America running back Nick Chubb said. "Jacob Eason was the quarterback last year, but if Jake Fromm can come out and play well, I think that will open it up for either one of them [to be the starter].”

Jacob Eason has a leg up in the quarterback competition at Georgia. Scott Donaldson/Icon Sportswire

Fromm, who has drawn comparisons to Georgia great Aaron Murray, very well could unseat Eason. But before Georgia fans go digging for their No. 11 jerseys (Murray's old number), some perspective is needed.

There certainly is a competition at quarterback, but this is still very much Eason's job to lose -- like we're talking utter collapse. He didn't start 12 games as a true freshman last season or earn the honor of the top high school quarterback prospect for nothing. He wasn't perfect by any means last year, but what true freshman quarterback ever is?

For all the hoopla from Saturday, it was more of a glimpse than it was an actual portrayal of where these two quarterbacks stand.

Leading the first-team offense against the first-team defense on the "Georgia Black" team, Eason was 16 of 36 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an ugly interception into double coverage. He was also "sacked" five times. Fromm, who enrolled early like Eason did last spring, led "Georgia Red" to a 25-22 win with 277 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 23 passing. He was only "sacked" once, although Smart said after the game that a couple plays probably should have been ruled "sacks."

Fromm had some crisper throws, showed a little more excitement and was very comfortable in the huddle and in the pocket. He wowed folks with a beautiful 42-yard strike to Jeremiah Holloman for a touchdown in the first quarter. He dazzled with nine completions of 15-plus yards and led the game-winning drive.

Again, perspective. Eason was facing the first-team defense, one that could play 10 starters from last season this fall. His line also did him few favors, getting overpowered for most of the day. Fromm was matched with the second- and third-team offense, facing the second- and third-team defense. The younger of the youngsters benefited from the major talent difference.

“Just watching out there, [Fromm] managed the pocket well," Smart said. "… He’s kind of done that in the two scrimmages we’ve had. He’s made some good throws, he understands the game, he knows where he wants to go with the ball, he sees people open. Early in the game, he came out firing the ball.

“I’m excited about Jake Fromm. The guy has grown up a lot in 15 practices.”

As he's grown, Eason has too. Heading into the spring, Eason had to work on his ability to read coverages and protections, his accuracy and his leadership. Leaving spring, all of that has improved. He knows the offense better. He knows his checks and where to go with the football better than Fromm. We might not have seen that to the full extent on Saturday, but Smart has been pleased with Eason's progression as a whole.

And you can't ignore the NFL throws, like his tremendous 47-yard pass to Javon Wims down the left sideline to open the second quarter or his 33-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Stanley in the corner of the end zone.

“That’s what Jacob’s got the capability of doing," Smart said. "We’ve got to protect him, we’ve got to be able to run the ball to open those things up. We’re trying to challenge him to use his strengths.”

But where both guys struggled was dealing with pressure. Smart said Fromm still looks like a “deer in the headlights” when someone comes free toward him, and he clinches the ball too long.

Eason wasn't much better, taking coverage sacks and hamstringing his offense at times when he didn't throw it away or missed check-downs to his running backs.

“Jacob knows he’s got to take some responsibility for some of those," Smart said. "There was two or three times he missed the backs with the ball, and that can turn into a big play.”

People will poke and prod this quarterback situation through the first snap of the season, and Smart won't hesitate to stoke the flames of competition further. Eason is the leader in the clubhouse, but he'll continue to get healthy competition from Fromm, and that's good for Georgia.

"Whatever the coaches’ decision, I’ll be [fine] with it," wide receiver Terry Godwin said. "From what I’ve seen, they’re both doing great. I don’t know who’s going to take the position, but I know it’s a great battle and each is doing great. I can’t tell [who’s in the lead] right now.”