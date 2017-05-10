The SEC East's most improved players coming out of spring

Spring ball isn't the end-all be-all for teams, players or coaches, but it does help everyone get a better grip on exactly where they stand. That can be both positive and negative for all parties involved, but, hey, at least you know how good -- or bad -- you are before things count.

Spring is also a time for guys to just plain get better. Not everyone can be a superstar from the jump. Some guys legitimately need 15 practices to become better football players.

The most improved award is usually loathed, but it doesn't always mean that you started off bad. You just got better over time.

Here are seven SEC East players who got substantially better over spring:

Florida: CB Chauncey Gardner

Some might go with quarterback Feleipe Franks, considering how lost he was last spring, but the staff was very excited about the improvement Gardner made this spring. For one, he moved from his more natural position at nickelback to boundary corner and really took off. Gardner played really well outside, improving his one-on-one coverage ability and according to folks around the program, he surpassed everything the coaches wanted form him in the weight room and when it came to getting stronger this spring. He's an athletic freak and could be a big-play machine (like he showed with two interceptions in the bowl game) for the Gators on the outside. Plus, if they need him to move inside at all, he can do that, too.

Georgia: DE Jonathan Ledbetter

Talk about a real turnaround. After being suspended for seven games last season because of two alcohol-related arrests during the offseason, Ledbetter is in line to be a full-time starter this season. He did start four of the seven games he eventually played in last year, but he was more focused this spring and much more productive. He's being looked at as a leader and a playmaker for this defense. Outside of just being a better teammate, Ledbetter has seen his development take off by being more cognizant of his technique and hustle. Ledbetter is in much better shape and he finished spring registering four tackles, with 1.5 TFLs, including a sack, in the spring game.

Kentucky: QB Gunnar Hoak

Heading into spring, Stephen Johnson was the set starter at quarterback. But as the spring progressed, Hoak continued to make noise here and there. Then came the spring game, where Hoak showed out and Johnson regressed under the bright lights. Hoak, a redshirt freshman, completed 16 of 24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. On the other end Johnson went 8-for-18 for 106 yards and an interception. Hoak was a relative unknown until this spring, and now he could be in a real quarterback battle with Johnson once falls rolls around.

Missouri: DE Nate Howard

The Tigers are looking to bolster a defensive line that was absolutely shredded last year, and Howard worked his way into becoming someone who can do just that this fall. Howard finished his freshman season in 2015 with 12 tackles, including two for a loss, but a knee injury limited him to just four games in 2016. However, he looked good during spring practice and we'll see if he can help ease some of the loss of Charles Harris on the outside Marcell Frazier.

South Carolina: LB Skai Moore

This is so obvious. After missing all of last season while rehabbing from neck surgery, Moore returned to the field this spring to retake his defense. Before his injury, Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles in each of his first three seasons. Just getting back on the field this spring was great for South Carolina. He had a good spring and the coaches clearly didn't need to see much from him after limiting him in the spring game.

Tennessee: CB Justin Martin

OK, so this might be cheating a little since Martin was named Tennessee's most improved defensive player this spring, but he earned it. He took the challenge of potentially being Tennessee's No. 1 corner spot head on. It's wide open at cornerback, and Martin is making sure he's one of the last guys standing there. He's always had the confidence to be the Vols' No. 1 corner, but he showed more of it this spring, along with improved maturity and technique. He's long and athletic and has been one of new defensive backs coach Charlton Warren's darlings this spring.

Vanderbilt: WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield was second on the team with 34 catches and 472 yards last year, but he showed so much more promise this spring. People in Nashville described his spring as "dominant" and he's becoming an even better leader for this team. on the field, he improved his ability to get in and out of his breaks and his ability to finish plays. He was also a much more consistent target for quarterback Kyle Shurmur.