Seven freshman who could make an instant impact in the SEC West

It's never too early to look ahead to some of the new faces who might make an impact on the field this fall. Below are seven freshmen -- one from each squad -- who could make an instant impact in the SEC West in 2017:

Auburn OL Calvin Ashley: Tigers' coaches believe Ashley, the No. 32 overall player in the 2017 ESPN 300, will compete for a starting job on the Auburn offensive line. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle arrived on campus last week and will begin classes soon. The Tigers return their 2016 starting left tackle, Darius James, but there is an open job at right tackle. Whether it's Ashley who starts there (or steps in at left tackle, prompting a shift of James to the other side) remains to be seen.

Jerry Jeudy has already made an impression in Tuscaloosa after shining during Alabama's spring game. Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M WR Jhamon Ausbon: The Aggies lost three starting receivers to the NFL this offseason so Christian Kirk needs some new running mates. Ausbon showed this spring why he's poised to be one of them. During spring football he was a quality performer, showing off his athleticism and ability to go get the football, aided by his good size (6-2, 220 pounds). So far, the ESPN 300 prospect from IMG Academy looks like he has a good chance to start and contribute right away.

Ole Miss WR/CB D.D. Bowie: The No. 64 overall prospect in the 2017 ESPN 300, Bowie was classified as a receiver as a recruit but Bowie is open to a move to cornerback and coach Hugh Freeze seems to think it's a good idea. The Rebels have an immediate need at the position (and plenty of help on defense), so even if he's green at the position, the 6-1, 187-pound Bowie could be contributing quickly.

Mississippi State LB Willie Gay: The Bulldogs need plenty of help on defense after allowing 34 points per game to Power 5 conference competition last season and thus, they spent a lot of resources on getting junior college prospects on that side of the ball. Gay (6-1, 223 pounds) -- who was the No. 211 player in the ESPN 300 and a four-star outside linebacker -- was the highest-rated high school prospect Dan Mullen & Co. landed and should be a candidate to play early.

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy: Alabama already has some talented receivers, led by Calvin Ridley and Robert Foster, but Jeudy might force his way into the lineup if he plays anything like he did at A-Day. In the Crimson Tide's spring game, Jeudy was dominant, catching five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and most of those catches were of an impressive variety: Jeudy made catches while draped in coverage, having to jump to beat the defender, and hugging the sideline. The 6-1, 175 pound Jeudy showed why he was ranked 20th overall in the 2017 ESPN 300.

LSU LB Jacob Phillips: The Tigers need bodies at inside linebacker -- they only have two scholarship players there at the moment and Phillips has the kind of size (6-3, 226 pounds) and ability (No. 141 overall in the 2017 ESPN 300; No. 3 nationally among inside linebackers) to contribute immediately at a need position. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda himself said he's anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Tigers' three freshmen linebackers this summer and that's the position where a freshman can have the biggest impact this fall.

Arkansas RB Maleek Williams: The retirement of starting running back Rawleigh Williams III opens up some opportunities in the Razorbacks' backfield. Devwah Whaley, who backed up Williams last season, likely figures in as the starter but Williams -- who impressed the Razorbacks' this spring and performed well -- looks like a safe bet to get carries this fall. If he continues to progress the way he has since enrolling in January, the four-star prospect will have a significant workload this season.