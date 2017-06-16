SEC Ultimate Road Trip 2017: November

If you’re a fan of an SEC team, chances are you know where you’re going to be on fall Saturdays. But what if you were given the chance to go to any game involving an SEC team each week of the season? That’s the scenario we envisioned for the ultimate SEC road trip.

College football reporters Edward Aschoff and Sam Khan Jr. take their picks of which game they would attend, if given the choice of any involving an SEC team, each week this season. Today, we look at the November games:

Week 10 (Nov. 4)

Aschoff: LSU at Alabama -- It is the game in the SEC just about every year. Now, this season it likely won’t have the same fervor around it, but you can’t get through an SEC season without checking this one out. Alabama has won six consecutive meetings with LSU, but the last time the Tigers won, the game just so happened to be in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is no stranger to big SEC games in November, and this season's visit from LSU kicks off a big month. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Khan: Auburn at Texas A&M -- As Edward said, LSU-Alabama is the game in the SEC these days, so that’s the No. 1 choice, but if you had to go another direction in Week 10, an SEC game at Kyle Field is a solid option. It’s a great place to watch football. Both of these teams should be putting up the points with regularity this season, and it’s a return to Texas for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the former Baylor signal-caller who prepped at Stephenville High School. One bit of intrigue here: Stidham considered the Aggies both as a high school recruit and during the transfer process but the Aggies passed, opting to stick with 2017 four-star recruit Kellen Mond.

Week 11 (Nov. 11)

Aschoff: Georgia at Auburn -- Another great rivalry for us to drool over. Last season, this game was a defensive struggle, but both teams are expected to see their offenses take some positive steps forward because of their respective quarterbacks. The Jacob Eason-Jarrett Stidham battle under center should make for great TV.

Khan: Arkansas at LSU -- It’s not as prestigious or long-running as the Auburn-Georgia rivalry, but the Arkansas-LSU Battle for the Golden Boot can often be entertaining. LSU has won 13 of the 21 meetings since it became a trophy game in 1996; this season it’s in Death Valley, which is always a great place to attend a game.

Week 12 (Nov. 18)

Aschoff: LSU at Tennessee -- These two haven’t faced each other since 2011. It’s been a long time coming, and with so many unknowns for both teams, this one should be fun. All eyes are on Volunteers coach Butch Jones, who needs to show that his program is headed in a positive direction late in the season.

Khan: LSU at Tennessee -- This is one of those iffy weeks on the schedule with four SEC teams playing non-Power 5 conference opposition, so the variety of choices isn’t wide. Neyland Stadium is probably the safe bet here, with both teams likely having some stake in the division race on the line.

Week 13 (Nov. 23-25)

Aschoff: Alabama at Auburn -- Simply put, it’s the Iron Bowl. Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC, while Auburn could well have the best shot at dethroning the Tide. You get Alabama’s new-look defense on the Plains against program-changing QB Jarrett Stidham. Then there’s Alabama’s high-octane offense against an ever-improving Auburn defense.

Khan: Florida State at Florida -- If Auburn is as good as we think it will be, the Iron Bowl is hard to beat. However, this is a great week for rivalries, including FSU-Florida, which could have plenty at stake. Could FSU -- No. 2 in our Way-Too-Early Top 25 -- be in the College Football Playoff hunt? Will Florida have already clinched a spot in Atlanta for its third consecutive SEC title game and have an outside shot at the CFP? Either way, the Swamp should be rocking for this one.