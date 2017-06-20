The SEC's best receiving duos and trios in 2017

We continue our look at the SEC's best tag teams by checking in on pass-catchers.

Note: Trios will include a tight end.

1. South Carolina: Deebo Samuel, Hayden Hurst, Bryan Edwards. Yes, it has to look funny to have an offensive group from a Will Muschamp-coached team getting this much love, but you just can't ignore the numbers. Samuel and Edwards combined to catch 103 passes for 1,373 yards and five touchdowns at receiver last year. Hurst returns as arguably the league's top tight end after catching 48 passes for 616 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

Hayden Hurst, perhaps the best tight end in the SEC, combines with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards to make South Carolina formidable. Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

2. Missouri: J'Mon Moore, Dimetrios Mason. Josh Heupel's offense really took off in Barry Odom's first season as Mizzou's head coach. Moore was second in the SEC with 1,062 yards, averaging 16.3 YPC in the process, while collecting eight touchdowns. Mason grabbed a starting role as a freshman and caught 47 passes for 587 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Florida: Antonio Callaway, Brandon Powell, DeAndre Goolsby. Callaway is easily Florida's best returning player and is already getting first-round draft pick love. He led the Gators with 54 catches for 721 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Powell, who can line up at every receiver position, caught 45 passes for 387 yards and two scores. Tight end DeAndre Goolsby is a matchup nightmare and should be used even more after catching 38 passes for 342 yards in 2016.

4. Ole Miss: Van Jefferson, A.J. Brown. Jefferson was supposed to bide his time last year but became a starter and ranked second on the team with 49 catches. He had 543 yards and three touchdowns. Brown has star written all over him. As a true freshman, he caught just 29 passes but had 412 yards and two scores. He could end up being the Rebels' top receiver this fall.

5. Alabama: Calvin Ridley, Robert Foster. Ridley is a future first-round draft pick and has All-American talent. He caught 72 passes for 769 yards and seven touchdowns last year but he was even better as a true freshman in 2015, when he set the freshman school record with 89 receptions for 1,045 yards. Foster was the team's No. 1 receiver before a shoulder injury ended his 2015 season early, but after a lackluster 2016, he appeared to regain his footing this spring. True freshman Jerry Jeudy could also jump into the mix here.

Others to watch:

Auburn: Kyle Davis, Darius Slayton, Nate Craig-Myers

Georgia: Terry Godwin, Isaac Nauta, Jeremiah Holloman" target="_blank">Jeremiah Holloman

Mississippi State: Donald Gray, Malik Dear