SEC's best defensive back duos in 2017

We conclude our look at the SEC's best tag teams by checking out the final line of defense -- the secondary.

1. Alabama: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison. These two should make for a nasty combination in 2017. Fitzpatrick is arguably the nation's most versatile defensive back and has returned four interceptions for touchdowns in his career. He also has eight interceptions, meaning 50 percent of his picks go for scores. Then you have the hard-hitting Harrison, who is exceptional in coverage from the safety spot. He was second on the team with 86 tackles, had two picks and defended nine passes last year.

Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to lead Alabama's stellar back end after an SEC-best six picks in 2016. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

2. Georgia: Dominick Sanders, Malkom Parrish. Sanders is the ultimate ball-hawking safety and is closing in on the school record for career interceptions. He has 12 and the Georgia record is 16. Sanders also can rough people up in the box. Parish had a very solid 2016 season. He snagged two interceptions and defended 11 passes as the Bulldogs' top cornerback last year.

3. Kentucky: Mike Edwards, Chris Westry. Mark Stoops has really built something impressive in his secondary. Westry will enter his third year as a starter at corner, while Edwards could get early NFL love with another good season this fall. Edwards was second on the team with 100 tackles last year, had three interceptions and defended 11 passes. Westry has been superb as a cover corner and should get even more attention around the league this fall.

4. Auburn: Carlton Davis, Tray Matthews. Davis doesn't have the greatest numbers on paper, but that's mainly because quarterbacks stopped throwing his way last year. After snatching three interceptions as a freshman, Davis didn't have any last year, but he did break up 10 passes. Matthews can take up a lot of space in the secondary and is the leader back there. He led the team with 76 tackles last year and had an interception.

5. Texas A&M: Armani Watts, Donovan Wilson. The numbers for this secondary weren't great, but when both are healthy, Watts and Wilson create a solid safety tandem for the Aggies. Injuries forced Watts to miss three games late in the season, but he and Wilson have combined for 14 takeaways over the past two seasons.

Ones to watch:

Florida: Duke Dawson, Chauncey Gardner

LSU: Donte Jackson, Kevin Toliver II

Ole Miss: Ken Webster, Zedrick Woods

South Carolina: Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons

Vanderbilt: Taurean Ferguson, Tre Herndon