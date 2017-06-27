New Arkansas workhorse among SEC West's under-the-radar impact players in 2017

Yesterday, we looked at the under-the-radar players who aren't quite stars but could have a significant impact in the SEC East.

Today, it's time for the West to go under the microscope.

Alabama: LB/DE Terrell Hall

It’s going to take much more than one man to replace Jonathan Allen. Or, for that matter, Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson. When Allen, Williams and Anderson left, Alabama lost its three most effective pass-rushers. Now a new crop must emerge, and Hall might be the most intriguing player of the bunch. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound sophomore has all the weapons to wreak havoc off the edge. If you want a glimpse of his athleticism, check out his pick-six during A-Day in April.

Arkansas: RB Devwah Whaley

Two years ago, Arkansas had one of the best running back rooms in the country, let alone the SEC. But then Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams both turned pro, and after two scary injuries, Rawleigh Williams III hung up his cleats. Now it’s time to start fresh. Which means that now it’s time to see what all the fuss was about in regards to Whaley, whom Bret Bielema called the most talented running back he’s ever coached coming out of high school -- a list that not only includes Collins, but Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball, as well. Whaley had a strong start, rushing for 602 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last season, but now that Rawleigh Williams is gone, his development must be accelerated.

Auburn: WR Kyle Davis

Nate Craig-Myers was one of the stories of the spring at Auburn, and understandably so given his strong spring game performance, amassing 154 yards during the scrimmage. But let’s not forget Davis, who had more catches, yards and touchdowns than his fellow sophomore last season. Davis, of course, missed the spring dealing with what coach Gus Malzahn described as personal issues, but now that he’s back in the fold, he must become an integral part of Auburn’s offense. If Jarrett Stidham is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, he’ll need a full compliment of receivers, not just Craig-Myers.

LSU: DB Kevin Toliver II

For all the talk about what Matt Canada will bring to LSU’s offense, it’s important to remember what has made the Tigers perennial contenders for the last decade: defense. A strong secondary, in particular, has been the hallmark of the program. But now that Tre’Davious White and Jamal Adams are off in the NFL, it’s time for a new top-flight DB to step up. Look no further than Toliver, who had a rough sophomore season but still has serious pro potential. After sitting out the final four games of last season, the junior went through spring feeling good, no longer dealing with the shoulder or knee issues that slowed his development after such a strong freshman season in 2015.

Mississippi State: LB Leo Lewis

There’s a reason Mississippi State made a swap at defensive coordinator, with Peter Sirmon going to Louisville and Todd Grantham to State. The Bulldogs’ defense was, in a word, terrible last season, giving up 31.8 points per game and nearly 6,000 total yards of offense. For that to change, Lewis needs to become the anchor of the defense and not just a lightning rod for rumors surrounding the Ole Miss NCAA investigation. So far, he’s done his part, racking up 79 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season. But now that star inside linebacker Richie Brown is gone, and given the anticipated changes in Grantham’s defense, don’t be surprised if Lewis becomes an All-SEC caliber linebacker in 2017.

Ole Miss: RB Eric Swinney

Shea Patterson is an obvious talent at quarterback. And Ole Miss’ trio of receivers -- A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Van Jefferson -- might be as good as it gets in the SEC. But what the Rebs really need is a solid running game to make it all work. It’s been the problem ever since Hugh Freeze took over the program. On the one hand, they’ve scored buckets and buckets of points, but without a strong between-the-tackles runner, they’ve lacked balance, struggling some in the red zone and in short-yardage situations while depriving their own defense of rest. If that’s going to change, Swinney might be the back to make it happen. While Jordan Wilkins will certainly be in the mix, Swinney might be the most talented runner on the roster, and if not for an injury Week 1 against Florida State, he might have shown that last season.

Texas A&M: DE Jarrett Johnson

Everyone knows what the Aggies will be missing on defense next season: this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett. But even Garrett’s sidekick at defensive end, Daeshon Hall, is gone, as well, after being selected in the third round of the draft. Enter Johnson, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior who played in every game as a reserve last season and finished with six tackles for loss. The Texas native actually had the same number of sacks as Hall did last year (4.5) despite never starting a game.