Todd Grantham brings everlasting chip on shoulder to Mississippi State

Todd Grantham loves being the underdog. Ever since his grind-it-out high school lineman days in Pulaski, Virginia, Grantham has felt compelled to have some sort of edge in his game and personality. At every stop (more than 25 years of combined experience at the college and NFL), Grantham has weighed himself down with a figurative chip as a way of motivation and persistence.

Now, as he readies for his first year as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator -- and a return to the SEC -- Grantham's chip has grown. He's challenged with turning around one of the nation's worst defenses (ranked 110th nationally for giving up 459.1 YPG in 2016), while still feeling he has to prove that he's one of the nation's best defensive minds.

"You have to always have that edge," Grantham told ESPN in early June.

That edge has given Grantham quite the reputation. While his everyday conversational tone rarely reaches high decibels, he's been showcased as a hothead on the sideline. He's boisterous and animated when the bright lights go on.

Todd Grantham brings his edge to Mississippi State, where he's determined to prove he's still a top defensive coordinator. Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports

He made national news as Georgia's defense coordinator in 2010 by flashing the "choke" sign to Florida punter/makeshift kicker Chas Henry before Henry nailed a 37-yard field goal to win in overtime.

Grantham laughs off that incident -- and quickly points out that he won his next three against the Gators -- but concedes that his on-field theatrics are just part of the way he teaches. It stems from his years as a defensive line coach, where sometimes you have to prod guys in the trenches and tone is everything.

That tone would follow him in high-pressure situations, and his brashness would flow. It's not always a bad thing, but it did make his new boss wonder what the real Grantham was like. Dan Mullen, who will enter his ninth season as Mississippi State's head coach, wasn't sure if Choke Sign Grantham was his everyday persona. Mullen wasn't worried about Coach Grantham, but he wasn't sure who Todd Grantham was.

Who Grantham is is a mostly laid back, easygoing fella from a blue-collar town. He's a guy who actually wanted to be a high school teacher and coach before Frank Beamer hired him as a graduate assistant after his playing days at Virginia Tech. He gets just as much joy out of seeing former players become first-round draft picks as he does seeing former players show up at satellite camps as assistant coaches.

He's a guy who used his first big paycheck to buy a bass boat and a used pickup that leaked oil, just so he could sneak away and fish during his first years as an assistant at Virginia Tech in the early '90s.

Obviously, Mullen didn't see that in games, but he did when they met to talk about possibly working together after the 2016 season. Grantham was looking to leave Louisville, where he had just coached three top-14 defenses, including the nation's No. 6 unit in 2014, while Peter Sirmon was exploring his own options away from Mississippi State. Mullen said that after a mutual decision was reached with Sirmon about parting ways, he was contacted about Grantham being interested in Mississippi State.

Mullen was suspicious of a possible money grab by the million-dollar coordinator, but Grantham's agency, which also represents Mullen, made it clear that that wasn't the case. After the two met and discussed their plans, they were sold on each other.

Coincidentally, Sirmon left for the same job at Louisville, making for quite the college football trade.

"I thought we were very fortunate to get someone of his caliber in here," Mullen told ESPN of Grantham. "... He's better than I thought he'd be.

"He's got a little chip on his shoulder, and I like that. That's who we are and that's a great fit for us."

Working with Mullen intrigued Grantham, but so did coaching in the SEC again. His four years with Georgia came with somewhat mixed reviews; he went from coaching back-to-back top-10 defenses to dropping to 45th and then 32nd. However, Louisville allowed an average of 321.2 YPG in three years under Grantham, good enough for 10th nationally. Last year, the Cardinals gave up just 322.2 YPG and 23.8 PPG, but those numbers dropped to 304.6 and 20.1 in conference play, rivaling Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in importance at times.

Mississippi State's defense wasn't much to stomach, as SEC teams hit nearly 500 yards and 34 points each week against them. A defense that dealt with injuries, youth, a first-year coordinator and an increasing lack of confidence was one of the league's most vulnerable units.

And Grantham likes having to play surgeon in Starkville. He likes returning to the country's best conference with a lot of work ahead of him. But Grantham is excited about his rag-tag group. Watching film and watching players live this spring, Grantham saw untapped potential that he thinks can blossom into something much more menacing this fall.

Grantham sees shine here and there within this defense, but he also sees a group motivated to prove they are better than last year's flat performance. Grantham sees the same chip he carries with him every day.

"It's been fun so far. I really do like our players here," he said. "We have the tools to be much, much improved."