Ten key SEC players looking to rebound from 2016 injuries

The unfortunate reality of football is that injuries are a part of the game.

Some are nasty while others are nagging, but no matter the severity, they must be dealt with and are always a pain.

Last year, a host of SEC players saw their seasons cut short because of injuries of the nastier variety. Here's a look at 10 SEC players who are looking to bounce back from tough 2016 injuries:

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama: Hamilton played in 13 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Florida in the SEC championship game. Before his injury, Hamilton ranked third on the team in tackles with 64, including nine for loss, and he had two sacks. If he's back to full strength this fall, Hamilton could be one of the nation's best linebackers.

WR Dre Massey, Florida: Massey's season ended after he suffered a knee injury during the first half of Florida's season opener. He's been ahead of schedule with his rehab, and he's versatile enough to play just about every receiver position for the Gators. He also could be used out of the backfield.

QB Drew Barker, Kentucky: Barker's start to the 2016 season drew mixed reviews. The team was 0-2 before a back injury ended Barker's season one series into the third game of the year. Barker's absence helped put Stephen Johnson firmly into the starting spot, which he held onto this spring. If Barker returns to full health, he should be good insurance in case Johnson struggles or gets injured.

DL Christian LaCouture, LSU: LaCouture was one of the Tigers' best defensive linemen before a knee injury ended his season during fall camp last year. After starting 23 games at defensive tackle from 2014 to 2015, LaCouture is moving to defensive end this fall. How much does he mean to this team? He was given the coveted No. 18 to wear during his senior season.

DT Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri: ACL tears have curtailed his past two seasons in Columbia. The former five-star recruit has been a major player for the Tigers when healthy, but we still haven't seen his full potential because he's yet to play through an entire season. If he can stay on his feet, he has a chance to be one of the SEC's best.

RB Eric Swinney, Ole Miss: The Rebels thought last season that they might finally have a true do-everything back, but Swinney went down with an ACL injury in Ole Miss' season-opening loss to Florida State. It was his second season-ending injury in as many years. The good news is that he was able to practice this spring and should be ready for the season.

CB Ken Webster, Ole Miss: Like Swinney, Webster was lost before the first half of the season opener ended. Webster suffered a major knee injury and was supposed to be the team's top corner last season. If he's able to regain his full health, Webster could make Ole Miss' secondary a formidable unit.

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina: A neck injury sidelined Moore for the entire 2016 season. Instead of bolting for the NFL, he decided to come back for one last season with the Gamecocks. All he did before his injury was lead South Carolina in tackles for three straight seasons.

DL Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee: Fans and coaches have been waiting to see McKenzie live up to the hype he brought to Knoxville, but against Alabama last year -- in his first career start -- he went down with a season-ending pectoral injury. McKenzie has so much potential he has yet to tap into.

DL Shy Tuttle, Tennessee: Shuttle played in just seven games and made just one start before his season ended because of a knee injury. Like McKenzie, he's full of potential that he and his coaches desperately need to tap into this fall.