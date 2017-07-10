Five storylines to watch at the 2017 SEC media days

Paul Finebaum examines the race for the SEC East and West titles this season, as well as the team that will win the conference title. (0:36)

HOOVER, Ala. -- Today marks the unofficial start to the 2017 college football season.

Yep, it's SEC media days time in Hoover, Alabama. The Wynfrey Hotel will be buzzing with fans, maybe another thousand media members, 14 head coaches and 42 football players this week, as the circus comes to town.

It's the show that never seems to end, and here are five things to keep an eye on this week:

1. What will Nick Saban say?

It wouldn't be SEC media days without Alabama's head coach -- the unofficial czar of college football -- scolding the media for its preseason picks and saying something that causes some sort of stir. From comparing unscrupulous agents to "pimps" to defending himself for giving controversial players second chances, Saban always says something that gets everyone talking. He'll likely get more questions about the added signing day and adjusted recruiting calendar -- two things he isn't thrilled with -- and about how he and his Crimson Tide rebound from last season's last-second national championship loss to Clemson, which he'll love.

Nick Saban will be the center of attention at SEC Media Days, which is par for the course. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

2. Georgia becomes the East darling

Welcome to life as a head coach in the SEC, Kirby Smart. You just won eight games in your debut season and signed the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. You have an all-world quarterback, a first-round running back and 10 returning starters on defense. You don't have to play Alabama or LSU in the regular season, and the SEC East hasn't exactly been the poster child for great football over the last few years (more on that later). The media will love you on paper, but don't forget last year's media darling in the East.

3. Hot seat talk

This year, the hot seat attention will focus on Texas A&M's Kevin Sumlin, Tennessee's Butch Jones and Auburn's Gus Malzahn. Sumlin has started 5-0, 5-0 and 6-0 the last three seasons, only to end 8-5, 8-5 and 8-5. Sumlin's boss, A&M athletic director Scott Woodward, made it clear during SEC media days that Sumlin has to win more this season and show that the program is really trending upward. Jones had the uber-obvious East winner last year, but saw his Volunteers lose four SEC games. Tennessee fell well below expectations and now Jones must get this program chugging again with a host of brand new faces on offense. Malzahn was here last year, but guided Auburn to an 8-5 season. However, he lost three of his last four games and will have all the pressure in the world to compete toe-to-toe with Alabama with quarterback Jarrett Stidham under his watch. If he can't win with him, it'll be a long year on the Plains.

4. Ole Miss and all that NCAA talk

Hugh Freeze doesn't like talking about the NCAA investigation that he and his school are dealing with, but he'll have to -- a lot. Ole Miss has already banned itself from postseason play, fired a staff member who is heavily linked to improprieties in the investigation and taken away a handful of scholarships over the next few seasons. However, this thing isn't over with. Ole Miss has submitted its response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations from the spring and is challenging some of the most damning accusations. The school will meet with the NCAA in the next couple of months before any sort of resolution comes from this multi-year investigation. When Freeze and his Rebels take the stage on Thursday, they'll be inundated with NCAA questions. Freeze will face the brunt of them, but his players, including star quarterback Shea Patterson, will be there to talk about how this team is staying together with everything swirling around it.

5. Is the East gaining ground?

OK, so this is still Alabama's conference, but after six East teams went bowling last year and the division went 6-8 against the West last year, eyebrows are perking some. The East appears to be a two-team race at the moment between Florida and Georgia, but South Carolina surprised everyone by winning six games in Will Mushcamp's first year and has one of the league's best young quarterbacks in Jake Bentley. Kentucky is a true team on the rise after Mark Stoops took the Wildcats to their first bowl game since the 2010 season. They return a solid group of offensive talent. Vanderbilt made it back to a bowl game in Derek Mason's third season, and he thinks he has both a salty defense and a true SEC quarterback in Kyle Shurmur. And Missouri could be a team to watch. Its offense was one of the SEC's best, and it's only a matter of time before the Tigers learn how to play defense again.