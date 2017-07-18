Texas A&M's Christian Kirk will do anything -- including drink liver -- to improve

You can find Christian Kirk on the Coolidge Practice Fields or, depending on the level of Texas-sized heat, inside the air-conditioned walls of the McFerrin Athletic Center most afternoons.

Every day, the goal is the same for Texas A&M's dynamic receiver: 200 catches.

And that's on top of offseason conditioning earlier in the day and whatever work he gets in during 7-on-7 practice after that. Usually, he says he'll stay an extra 30-45 minutes after most of his teammates have left to make sure his hands are in tip-top shape.

Kirk caught 80 passes for 1,009 yards last season, but he wants to get even better at so-called "50-50 balls." So he'll grab a quarterback for extra reps and try to catch passes from every angle imaginable, or he'll enlist the help of a defensive back and work on outleaping him, high-pointing the ball. Kirk might be a tad undersized at 5-foot-11, but he makes up for it with a vertical north of 35 inches.

Entering the season, no Power 5 receiver has more all-purpose yards than Texas A&M's Christian Kirk. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

The NFL is on the horizon for the junior from Phoenix. After last season, he got his measurements taken and had a few interviews with pro scouts, but, as he says, "It's nothing that I'm worried about right now. I'm just focused on having the most successful season right now."

So when conditioning is done, practice is over and he has hauled in his 200 catches a day, Kirk heads to the training room for a post-workout smoothie made just for him. For the past month, it's been a lighter shade of green and made with, of all things, liver. He says he got the idea from light heavyweight champion boxer Andre Ward.

"It took a little bit to get used to," Kirk said of the liver-infused drink. "But health is a big thing for me and something I take pride in, putting good stuff in my body."

According to A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, "Nobody prepares harder, nobody takes care of themselves better, nobody works harder in the game than Christian Kirk."

And nobody uses their body for more on the football field than he does, either.

Entering the season, no Power 5 receiver has more all-purpose yards than Kirk's 3,207. He plays both inside and outside receiver, has taken more than his fair share of handoffs and is a star return man on both the punt and kickoff teams. The only thing he hasn't done, he says, is "get in a three-point stance and block somebody."

Give him time, though. With no clear front-runner to start at quarterback and three of the team's top four receivers from last season gone, Kirk is Texas A&M's offense.

Kirk, who said he grew up watching Odell Beckham Jr. and Amari Cooper, will need an OBJ-like effort to lift a team picked to finish fifth in the West. Entering his sixth season as head coach, Sumlin is openly on the hot seat after his athletic director said another 8-5 season won't be good enough.

"We have all the talent in the world," Kirk said. "Talent isn't the question. It's going out there and executing plays."

And the more plays go Kirk's way, the better for Sumlin and the Aggies.

Kirk been one of the best playmakers in the SEC since he set foot on the field as a true freshman, scoring once at receiver and once on a punt return against Arizona State in the 2015 season opener. Now a junior with the NFL in his near future, he's not slowing down.

It might take 200 extra catches and a funky-tasting smoothie each day, but he's doing the work necessary to make sure he's even better than he was before.