Les Miles returns and LSU finds magic in win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Don't stick a fork in LSU, or Ed Orgeron for that matter, just yet.

A lot of people did after an embarrassing homecoming loss to Troy back on Sept. 30, but LSU has come roaring back the last two weeks and rallied from a 20-point deficit Saturday to stun No. 10 Auburn 27-23 at Tiger Stadium.

And the irony of all ironies was that former LSU coach Les Miles was in the house and received the loudest ovation of the day until the Tigers made their charge in the second half. Miles and the 2007 national championship team were honored at the half -- with LSU trailing 23-14. From that point, it was a different game -- and a different LSU team.

The 20-point comeback win -- Auburn bolted out to a 20-0 lead with 12:50 left in the first half -- was the largest by LSU (5-2, 2-1 SEC) against an SEC opponent in Tiger Stadium since 1949. When it was over, with the LSU sideline going wild, Orgeron pointed both fingers to the sky. The upset win over Auburn came on the heels of winning at Florida last week, 17-16.

Auburn, until its final two offensive possessions, managed just 55 total yards in the second half, as LSU's defense turned up the heat and played one of its best halves of football of the season.

LSU's Connor Culp booted a pair of field goals late in the game, the big one a 42-yarder with 2:36 to play to give LSU its first lead of the game, 24-23. Culp added a 36-yarder minutes later.

LSU was manhandled in the line of scrimmage early in the game but made life miserable for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the second half. Auburn (5-2, 3-1 SEC) became predictable on offense, running the ball on first down and then chucking the ball down the field on third down. It was reminiscent of what Auburn looked like offensively in its only other loss of the season, a 14-6 setback to Clemson the second week of the season.