More wild cards than usual on St. Louis' starting staff

ST. LOUIS -- In previous springs, the St. Louis Cardinals have had a pretty good inkling of what they would get from their pitching staff.

It wasn’t always greatness. In fact, it wasn’t always goodness. In the world championship 2011 season, the Cards finished ninth in the National League in ERA. But it was predictable. It obeyed parameters. Between 2010 and 2014, the team ERA never deviated from a range of 3.42 to 3.74. Run prevention was a relatively bankable commodity, stabilizing everything around it and keeping the Cardinals perpetually in the hunt for another World Series run.

Then last year happened. The Cardinals’ ERA spiked from historically good (2.94) in 2015 to historically blah (4.08) in 2016 with no particular rhyme or reason. It was the most significant ERA spike in the majors last year. The only other teams to see their ERAs rise by more than one run were the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates, per ESPN Stats & Info.

No one saw it coming, not with ace Adam Wainwright coming back, steady veteran Mike Leake added to the mix and the rest of the staff looking a lot like it had the previous year.

The extra runs the Cardinals allowed forced them to try to outslug teams, which is not what the team's front office envisioned, not what its ballpark rewards and not how the club usually operated.

It was time for major change, one would have thought, but the revolution never happened. The Cardinals’ front office responded to its pitching issues by dumping one left-handed starter (Jaime Garcia) and acquiring one left-handed reliever (Brett Cecil). That was it.

The Cardinals’ approach this winter is a clear indication of how different they feel the cause was from the effect. What really needed to change, they felt, was what happens after an opponent's bat hits the ball. They needed to support their pitching with better fielding. So, Dexter Fowler was brought in to provide competent outfield coverage, and the team insists it will have an easier time gobbling up the ground balls with a commitment to second baseman Kolten Wong, a year under the belt of shortstop Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter now playing first base.

Maybe it’s enough to keep unearned runs off the board and unnecessary pitches from happening. Or maybe it’s not. But for the Cardinals to get back to what they were, one of the league’s most legit contenders, they’ll need to pitch better as well. The onus will fall disproportionately on a few key X factors of the staff, such as:

The Cardinals can say all they want about keeping the pressure off the shoulders of the game’s best pitching prospect, but that doesn’t mean the pressure will simply disappear. Instead, they might be better off hoping Reyes likes to be in the center of the storm. The fact that his major league numbers were better than his Triple-A numbers hints that he does. The confidence the Cardinals expressed, publicly and privately, about Reyes going into their biggest games last season does too.

The team badly needs Reyes to be as good as he looks, since he just might be the most dynamic talent in their organization. What he did in 46 innings last year raised expectations that were already stratospheric. Among pitchers 23 and younger with at least 40 innings, Reyes had the best ERA (1.57) in the majors.

The team’s fans also need Reyes to be as good as he looks since few of the other Cardinals players have as much “it” factor. As good as Carpenter is, how many people buy a pricey ticket so they can watch somebody foul off a tough 3-2 changeup? As good as Carlos Martinez can be, can anyone really find watching him induce 14 ground balls a night that big of a thrill? Triple-digit velocity is fun. So is Reyes’ exuberance after big outs.

One could argue on the merits of last season alone -- even if it was fewer than 50 innings’ worth -- that Reyes should enter the season as the club’s No. 2 starter behind Martinez. He won’t. The Cardinals might, in fact, use him as their No. 5 starter to keep stricter tabs on his innings.

There are other red flags, as always. The most worrisome is that Reyes’ shaky minor league fastball command will return. Even while largely dominating major league hitters, Reyes walked more than 12 percent of the batters he faced. However, he’s 22. Even Clayton Kershaw had a 4.26 ERA his rookie season. Dominance sometimes takes time. Most people seem to think it will show up with Reyes at some point, but is it now?

General manager John Mozeliak has said it frequently this winter. He expects a bounce-back season from the man who anchored Cardinals pitching for a half-dozen years.

It’s hard to tell whether Mozeliak is speaking more from loyalty to one of his most community-conscious players or from reading the facts. The facts tell us that Wainwright will turn 36 next season and is coming off a year with his career-worst ERA (4.62), ground ball percentage (43.8) and fielding independent pitching (3.93). They also tell us he had abysmal luck (.330 BABIP), so there’s hope to be mined from that.

Most projection systems seem to think Wainwright will do about what he did last season. That would be a big disappointment for the GM and the pitcher himself, no doubt, but it’s fair to say the Cardinals won’t go into 2017 expecting as much from Wainwright as they did one year ago, when he was named the Opening Day starter within days of pitchers reporting to camp. If he pitches to the level of a decent No. 3 NL starter, the Cardinals should be OK.

Until he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament, he was one of the league’s most underrated starting pitchers. From 2012 to 2015, Lynn was among the top 20 major league pitchers in innings, strikeouts and quality starts. If he’s that guy, the Cardinals could have what they thought they were going to have last year -- a democratic and strong rotation. There may be no obvious ace, but there’s also no obvious weak spot.

By the time he gets on a mound in a spring training game, Lynn will have had about 16 months to recover from Tommy John surgery. That and the fact that he was already throwing bullpen sessions by late last season give the Cardinals confidence he’ll be healthy to start 2017.

That’s not the same thing as saying he’ll be the same. Pitchers coming off major arm surgeries often need time to feel like themselves again. They tend to have command issues. There could be physical setbacks, twinges of pain or excess soreness between starts. He might not be ready to give them the 175-200 innings he provided each of his previous four seasons.

The Cardinals felt good enough about Lynn that they traded Garcia to Atlanta for three midlevel prospects, so that’s more evidence he should be good to go.

He is the bellwether for the health of the Cardinals’ defense after all the talk of improving it. As disappointing as he was after signing a five-year, $80 million deal last winter, it’s fair to ask whether they should blame him for his 4.69 ERA or whether he should blame them. Leake pitched like he normally does. He provided innings and ground balls. When teams turn ground balls into outs, he does well.

In fact, Leake’s fielding independent pitching (3.87) was right in line with his career norm. His .318 BABIP was the highest of his career. He had rotten luck and rotten fielding behind him. The spike in Leake’s traditional numbers can be attributed to leaving the protection of good infield defenses, such as those in Cincinnati and San Francisco, and coming to play for the Cardinals.

Leake’s ground ball percentage was higher in 2016 (53.7) than 2015 (51.8), and his line-drive percentage was lower (21.6 to 21.0). His hard-hit percentage (30.6) was fairly consistent with previous seasons. What he really does is hold a mirror up to his defense. The fact the Cardinals gave him one of the biggest contracts in their history tells us even more about how surprised they were by last year’s defensive collapse.

Manager Mike Matheny’s best tactic with Leake is probably to encourage him to keep doing what he’s been doing. If he does well, that probably means the team has made the changes it needed to make. If not, we’ll be asking a lot of the same questions one year from now.