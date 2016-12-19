Duke stays No. 1 in BPI, but UCLA's offense makes its mark

Below are ESPN’s College BPI rankings as of Monday. For an explanation of BPI and how it works, please read this article.

College BPI is a forward-looking power rating designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. In the simplest sense, BPI answers the question, “If two teams met on a neutral court, which one would win, and by how many points?”

Each team's rating represents its projected point differential against an average Division I team on a neutral court. Subtracting any two teams’ ratings equates to a predicted point margin between those teams (all else equal). BPI looks beyond a team’s win-loss record to determine the strongest teams based on how they won their games, whom those wins came against and where they came.

On to the rankings ...

ESPN Stats & Information

This week’s storylines:

• The top game of this fairly slow week features intrastate rivals Kentucky and Louisville facing off on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN). This is one of eight remaining scheduled games between current BPI top-eight opponents and is the ninth-best remaining game of the season, based on BPI’s pregame matchup quality metric. Led by freshmen Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky has BPI’s third-best offensive projection, while Louisville has the No. 2-rated defensive projection. In a matchup of strengths, BPI favors the Cardinals by about 2.7 points at home.

• Clemson heads to South Carolina in another ACC-SEC intrastate rivalry game Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU/WatchESPN). Not only does this game feature two strong teams off to impressive starts (a combined 17-3 record), but it is also expected to be one of the closest contests of the week. BPI gives South Carolina a 50.9 percent chance to win at home.

• Duke has not budged from No. 1 in BPI since our preseason ratings , but the gap has tightened. Notably, the Blue Devils entered the season as the clear No. 1 team in BPI’s offensive projections, but they have since been surpassed by UCLA as the nation’s strongest projected offense. Duke takes on BPI No. 175 Tennessee State on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/WatchESPN) and No. 153 Elon on Wednesday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2/WatchESPN). BPI gives Duke a 97 percent chance to win both of those games and enter ACC play 12-1.

• Finally, there are six undefeated teams in Division I: Villanova, UCLA, Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga and USC. How many of those teams will be left standing after this week? According to BPI, there’s a 43 percent chance that all six teams remain unbeaten through this weekend. Villanova is the most likely to stay undefeated (99 percent chance to beat No. 278 American), and USC is the least likely (63 percent chance to beat both No. 99 Missouri State and No. 241 Cornell in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic).

