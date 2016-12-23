Indians get a big bat in Encarnacion

The Cleveland Indians have landed Edwin Encarnacion, adding a much-needed power hitter. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians and Edwin Encarnacion a deal that is for three years and $60 million and includes a fourth-year club option for $20 million or a $5 million buyout, according to multiple reports. That would be the largest free-agent contract in franchise history, surpassing Nick Swisher's four-year, $56 million contract.

With this signing, the Indians have picked up a much-needed big bat.

Encarnacion is the only MLB player with at least 30 HRs in each of the last five seasons. Chris Davis and David Ortiz are the only players with four such seasons.

Encarnacion is coming off a career season. He set a career high in RBIs (127), tied his career high in HRs (42) and had 34 doubles, just two shy of tying his career high.

The Indians had the second-fewest home runs among playoff teams last season with 185; only the Giants hit fewer (130). Encarnacion hit 42 home runs with 127 RBIs last season; the last Indians player to hit both those marks in a season was Manny Ramirez in 1999.

Encarnacion posted his first career 40-HR season in 2012. Since 2012, the only player with more home runs than Encarnacion is Chris Davis.

Since Mike Napoli is a free agent, Encarnacion can fill the designated hitter spot vacated by Napoli, in addition to possibly filling in at first base.

Edwin Encarnacion vs. Mike Napoli 2016 Season Encarnacion Napoli HR 42 34 RBI 127 101 OPS+<< 133 104 WAR 3.7 1.0 >>Adjusts OPS for environment (100 is average)

Last season, Encarnacion would have led the Indians in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, extra-base hits and total bases.