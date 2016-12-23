Tis the season to celebrate 'Feats of Strength'

With Festivus upon us, we looked back the greatest "Feats of Strength" of 2016. We won't complain as we watch these baseballs scrape the stratosphere, but we're sure pitchers would like to (thin) air their grievances with Coors Field, which surrendered six of the 10 longest home runs of the past season.

No. 1: Giancarlo Stanton -- 495 feet

Aug. 6 -- Coors Field

ESPN Stats & Information

Stanton’s 495-foot home run off the Rockies’ Chad Bettis is tied for the longest home run hit since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009 (Wladimir Balentien – Oct. 2, 2009 in Cincinnati).

No. 2: Giancarlo Stanton -- 490 feet

May 6 -- Marlins Park

Stanton’s 490-foot home run was the longest in the history of Marlins Park and is now the third-longest of his career. He hit a 494-foot home run in 2012, which also came at Coors.

No. 3: Mark Reynolds -- 486 feet

July 21 -- Coors Field

Reynolds’ 486-foot home run was the longest hit by a Rockies player since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009.

No. 4: Bryce Harper -- 481 feet

Aug. 17 -- Coors Field

Harper’s 481-foot home run is the longest of his career, and by a wide margin. His second-longest homer is 453 feet in Sept. 2015.

No. 5: Carlos González -- 475 feet

July 10 -- Coors Field

ESPN Stats & Information

Yet another long home run at Coors Field. González's 475-foot home run is his longest since joining the Rockies in 2009. He also had a 469-foot homer this season which barely missed this list.

No. 6: Khris Davis -- 473 feet

Sept. 12 -- Kauffman Stadium

Similar to Harper, Davis’ 473-foot blast was the longest of his career by a wide margin, eclipsing his previous career long by 25 feet. Since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009, Davis’ homer is the fourth-longest at Kauffman Stadium.

No. 7: Ryon Healy -- 472 feet

Aug. 6 -- Kauffman Stadium

Oakland players enjoyed hitting long home runs in Kansas City this season. Healy’s 472-foot home run at Kauffman was also the longest of his young career, and tied for the fifth-longest at the stadium since 2009.

No. 8 (tie): Kris Bryant -- 471 feet

Aug. 20 -- Coors Field

Bryant’s career-long 471-foot home run was tied for the eighth-longest of the season, but only the fifth-longest at Coors Field. It is the second-longest by a Cub since the start of 2009 as Anthony Rizzo hit a 475-footer in 2013.

No. 8 (tie): C.J. Cron -- 471 feet

June 21 -- Minute Maid Park

Cron’s 471-foot home run is also a career long, and is tied for the fourth-longest by an Angel player in our dataset (since the start of 2009). Only Mark Trumbo and Mike Trout have hit longer homers as a member of the Angels in that span.

No. 8 (tie): Nolan Arenado -- 471 feet

Apr. 10 -- Coors Field

Naturally the top 10 is rounded out by Coors Field. There were 23 home runs of 450 or more feet at Coors Field in 2016, 10 more than any other stadium. Arenado’s 471-foot home run was also the longest of his career.