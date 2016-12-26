Best and worst QBs of Week 16: Rodgers keeps Packers surging

With one game remaining in Week 16, the best quarterback performance of the week belongs to Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Jets' quarterbacks had another day to forget in their blowout loss to the Patriots. ESPN Stats & Information takes a look at the best and worst QB performances from Week 16 so far in terms of ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR).

Top 3

Aaron Rodgers: 96.1 Total QBR

Rodgers led the Packers to their fifth straight victory with ease and precision. He shredded the once-elite Vikings defense for 347 passing yards and five scores (four passing and one rushing) while completing nearly 74 percent of his attempts.

The key for Rodgers was a fast start. He completed 12 of 13 passes in the first quarter, including his first 10 passes of the game. By halftime, he was 19-for-22 for 268 passing yards and four total scores, joining Michael Vick in Week 10 of 2010 as the only players in the past 12 seasons to throw for at least 250 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single half. Not surprisingly, Rodgers had a 98.3 Total QBR in the first 30 minutes of play.

Though Rodgers slowed a bit in the second half, his downfield precision early in the game set him apart. He completed 73 percent (11-for-15) of his passes thrown at least 10 yards downfield Saturday, including 5 of 6 such passes for 122 when targeting Jordy Nelson. Overall, during the Packers’ five-game win streak, Rodgers has 11 passing touchdowns, no interceptions and an NFL-best 85.7 Total QBR.

Tom Brady: 95.9 Total QBR

Like Rodgers, Brady started fast in the Patriots’ rout of the Jets on Saturday. He completed 13 passes to eight different receivers in the first half, including all three of his touchdowns. The biggest of those touchdowns, based on total expected points added (EPA), was his 25-yard passing touchdown to James White with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. That touchdown extended the Patriots’ lead to 27 and solidified an impressive first half (97.4 Total QBR) for Brady.

One area where Brady had his most success was against the Jets’ standard pass rush. He had a 99.3 QBR and threw all three of his passing touchdowns on 19 dropbacks when New York sent four or fewer rushers.

Kirk Cousins: 95.8 Total QBR

Cousins was responsible for three touchdowns in Saturday’s win over the Bears, with two of them coming on the ground. He is the first quarterback with multiple rushing touchdowns in a game this season, and largely due to those touchdowns, he added more expected points on the ground (3.6) than any QB in Week 16 so far.

Cousins also did well through the air, completing 6 of 11 passes traveling 15 or more yards downfield, tied for his most such completions in a game this season. He was also 12-for-14 for 180 yards and a touchdown on passes between the painted numbers on the field, including 4-for-4 on such passes traveling 15 or more yards downfield.

Bottom 3

Jets QBs: 2.1 Total QBR

Ryan Fitzpatrick (pictured above) posted the worst single-game QBR among qualified QBs in Week 16, but it’s worth including Bryce Petty’s performance (0-for-3, an interception, 2 sacks) to fully capture the Jets’ dismal day in Foxboro.

The Jets' quarterbacks were 8-for-24 (33 percent), tied for the second-lowest completion percentage in a game this season, including 0-for-8 with a sack on third down. Overall, Fitzpatrick and Petty cost the Jets 6.3 more points than a replacement level quarterback would have with the same number of plays and posted the worst team-level single-game QBR (2.0) this season.

Cam Newton: 18.3 Total QBR

The reigning MVP had another day to forget in the Panthers’ 33-16 loss to the Falcons on Saturday. The problem for Newton was inaccuracy. He completed 18 of 43 passes and nearly had as many off-target passes (16) as completions on the day. The 16 off-target passes match the single-game season high by a quarterback this season.

As would be expected, most of Newton’s off-target passes came on downfield throws. Overall, he was 3-for-20 with one touchdown and two interceptions on passes traveling at least 10 yards downfield. Since we started tracking this in 2006, this is only the second time that a player attempted 20 such passes in a game and completed fewer than 16 percent of them.

Jared Goff: 23.5 Total QBR

Goff's struggles continued Saturday, especially when trying to throw downfield. Goff attempted just four passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield Saturday, and none deeper than 15 yards. He was 1-for-4 with two interceptions on those throws.

Goff is now completing 35.3 percent of passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield this season, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.