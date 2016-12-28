Russell Westbrook doesn't waste time for triple-double No. 15

Another night, another stat sheet stuffed. Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook continued to show off his versatility on the court, recording his 15th triple-double of the season -- 29 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists -- in a 106-94 win over the Miami Heat. His most recent one gave him 30 triple-doubles in this calendar year, second most by any player in NBA history behind, you guessed it, Oscar Robertson in 1961. The Thunder improved to 12-3 when Westbrook records a triple-double.

Westbrook accounted for 51 percent of the Thunder offense on Tuesday (29 points scored, 26 points from 11 assists). It was the 11th time that he reached that mark in a triple-double this season. Steven Adams continued to be the main beneficiary of Westbrook's passes. Adams was on the receiving end of four of Westbrook's assists and for the season is shooting 66.7 percent off of his passes, highest on the team.

What made this triple-double more special than most was the short amount of time it took for Westbrook to hit the magic number.

At halftime, Westbrook had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, marking the fourth time this season that he had a double-double with points and assists at halftime. In just 23 minutes and 51 seconds of playing time, Westbrook recorded his third-fastest triple-double this season with a defensive rebound at the 6:39 mark in the third quarter. It was his sixth triple-double through three quarters this season, double the amount of the rest of the NBA.

Russell Westbrook prefers his triple-doubles early. ESPN Stats & Information

Over the past 20 seasons, Westbrook has 20 games with a triple-double through the third quarter; the next three players combined have 18 such games (Jason Kidd, James Harden, LeBron James).

Westbrook also tied his season-high rebound total for a single game with 17. He now has three of the four 17-rebound games for guards this season. Entering Tuesday’s game, Westbrook was outrebounding all but nine starting centers in the NBA. He outshined the NBA’s top rebounder, Hassan Whiteside, who was held without double-digit rebounds for just the third time this season.