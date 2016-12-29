Jimmy Butler continues to like and make the big shot

At one point, it looked like Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler was not going to make it through his team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. With about five minutes left, he suffered an ankle injury that appeared to be significant.

It’s a good thing he returned.

Butler beat the buzzer to defeat the Nets on Wednesday night. He’s the fifth player to make a buzzer-beating shot this season, joining John Henson, Eric Bledsoe, Marc Gasol and Randy Foye. Butler’s and Henson’s shots have come against the Nets. Foye got one for the Nets on Monday against the Hornets.

Butler's game-winning buzzer-beater is the first by a Bulls player since Taj Gibson had one against the Lakers on January 20, 2014.

But Butler’s game was about much more than that. He finished with 40 points, which made him the fourth player in the past 10 years with 40 points and a game-winning buzzer-beater. The other three are Dwyane Wade (2008-09), Blake Griffin (2014-15) and Anthony Davis (2014-15).

Mr. Big Shot

Butler has attempted three go-ahead field goals in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime the past two seasons, and he has made all three.

His two other makes came against the Pacers last season.

Butler does it like no one else on the team

How valuable a presence is Butler? When he’s on the court, the Bulls shoot 45 percent and outscore their opponents by four points per 48 minutes. When he’s on the bench, the Bulls get outscored by 10 points per 48 minutes.