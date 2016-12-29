Winningest rookie QB ever? Prescott has a chance

In the final regular-season game of his rookie season, what sort of milestones can Dak Prescott reach?

He has led the Dallas Cowboys to 13 victories this season, tying Ben Roethlisberger (2004) for the most by a rookie quarterback. One more win, Sunday at the Eagles, would put the Mississippi State product alone at No. 1 in this category. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Cowboys a 45 percent chance of winning.

Prescott has thrown 23 touchdown passes. That’s three shy of the NFL rookie record achieved by Peyton Manning in 1998 and Russell Wilson in 2012. Prescott, who has 3,630 passing yards, needs 110 more to surpass Manning for fourth most among rookies.

Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott’s teammate, is six scrimmage yards shy of becoming the third rookie in NFL history with 2,000 in a season. Eric Dickerson rolled up 2,212 in 1983, and Edgerrin James had 2,139 in 1999.

Elliott has 1,631 rushing yards, the third most by a rookie in NFL history. He’s 44 rushing yards from surpassing George Rogers (1981) for second place, and he needs 178 yards to break Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808, set in 1983. Elliott’s single-game high is 159 yards rushing.

The Eagles’ Carson Wentz has a rookie record within reach himself. He has 352 completions, two shy of Sam Bradford’s mark (2010).

Other quarterbacks take aim at milestones

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has won 55 games since he entered the NFL in 2012, trailing Tom Brady (58) for most in the NFL in that time. If Wilson beats the 49ers, he will tie Matt Ryan for the most wins by a starting quarterback during the Super Bowl era (since 1966) in his first five seasons. FPI gives the Seahawks a 69 percent chance to win.

For his part, the Falcons’ Ryan needs 107 passing yards to break his single-season franchise record set in 2012 (4,719). He already has broken the team’s single-season passing touchdown record with 34.

Ryan is 387 yards from 5,000 passing yards for the season. He has thrown for at least 387 yards six times in his career, including twice this season: 396 at the Raiders in Week 2 and 503 against the Panthers in Week 4.

Drew Brees is within sight of another season with 5,000 yards passing. Dan Anderson/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Drew Brees of the Saints needs 142 passing yards to reach 5,000 for the fifth time in his career. No other quarterback has had more than one 5,000-yard season.

Washington’s Kirk Cousins has 4,630 passing yards, putting him within striking distance of 5,000. There has been only one season in which three players threw for 5,000 yards: 2011, when Brees, Brady and Matthew Stafford did so.

Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers needs 267 passing yards to surpass Andrew Luck (8,196) for the most by a player in his first two NFL seasons. With 112 passing yards, Winston will become the first player to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

Can Cardinals’ Johnson continue his streak?

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is tied with Barry Sanders (1997) for the longest single-season streak of 100-yard scrimmage games at 15. Elias Sports Bureau research shows that only two players have had longer streaks overall in NFL history: Marcus Allen had a streak of 17 over the 1985-86 seasons and Lydell Mitchell had 16 over the 1975-76 seasons.

Larry Fitzgerald, Johnson’s teammate, needs 20 receiving yards for his fourth season with 100 catches and 1,000 yards. Seven players in NFL history have posted at least four such seasons, led by Brandon Marshall with six.

Around the NFL

One thousand yards rushing isn’t the accomplishment it used to be in a 14-game (or a 12-game) schedule. But two teams that haven’t had a player hit that threshold in a while could end their droughts this week.

Frank Gore needs 36 rushing yards to become the first Colts player to post a 1,000-yard season since Joseph Addai in 2007 (1,072).

Only the Saints have a longer active drought without a 1,000-yard rusher than the Colts. New Orleans’ most recent was Deuce McAllister in 2006. Mark Ingram needs 60 rushing yards to reach 1,000.

Antonio Gates, who has 110 career receiving touchdowns, is one shy of tying Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end and sixth most by any player in NFL history. Gates has not caught a touchdown in his last four games against the Chiefs, the Chargers’ opponent this week.

The Cowboys’ Jason Witten is 26 receiving yards shy of Michael Irvin’s franchise record (11,904).