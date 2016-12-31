Blue Jackets and Wild meet with big win streaks on the line

The NHL's two hottest teams take center ice Saturday when the Columbus Blue Jackets (won 14 straight) and the Minnesota Wild (won 12 straight) face off. According to the Elias notes, Saturday's game will be the first in any of the four major North American sports (NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL) in which both teams enter on concurrent win streaks of at least 12 games.

The Blue Jackets’ winning streak is the third-longest by an NHL team within one season since the league introduced the shootout to its playing rules. The two longer winning streaks in the NHL since 2005 were by the Penguins in March 2013 (15 games) and the Capitals in January/February 2010 (14 games).

Its been a bounce-back year for the Blue Jackets who have already won 25 games this season after not winning their 25th game last season until Feb. 25 (25th game until Feb. 25 last season).

Meanwhile, the Wild have won a franchise-best 12-straight games. According to the Elias notes, if the Wild don't lose in regulation tonight, it will be the first calendar month where they played at least 10 games and didn't record a regulation loss.

The Defense:

Minnesota allows just 2.00 Goals against per game, which is best in the NHL and Columbus allows just 2.06 goals against per game which is 2nd in the NHL.

Columbus is first in goal differential at +48 and Minnesota is second at +39, and they are arguably the two best defensive teams in the league (CBJ has 71 goals against in 34 games, MIN has 72 goals against in 35 games). The starting goalies are expected to be Sergei Bobrovsky vs Devan Dubnyk, arguably the two best goalies in the NHL to this point in the season. (maybe switch the phrasing of one of these, maybe like “considered two of the best defensive teams in the league” or something)

Goalie Ranks This Season Bobrovsky Dubnyk Wins 1st t-2nd Save pct 3rd 1st GAA 2nd 1st >>Ranks among goalies with at least 500 min. played this season

Comparison Of Their Streaks:

According to the Elias Notes, there have been a number of differences between the two win streaks.

* Columbus has scored more goals per game than Minnesota (3.9 to 3.8) and allowed fewer goals (1.7 to 1.8).

* Columbus scored first in nine of 14 games during its winning streak, Minnesota scored first in eight of 12.

* Columbus has trailed for an average of 5:02 per game, Minnesota for 3:49.

* Columbus has trailed in the third period only once, Minnesota hasn’t trailed in the third period at all.

* Columbus’ leading goal-scorer during the streak is Brandon Saad (8), Minnesota’s is Eric Staal (6).