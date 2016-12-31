Can Western Michigan's dynamic duo take down Wisconsin?

The Western Michigan Broncos bring a 15-game winning streak into Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic against the Wisconsin Badgers (1 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN). That's the second-longest active streak in the FBS and fourth-longest ever by a MAC school.

With a win over the Badgers, the Broncos would become the first MAC team to beat three major-conference schools in the same season since Northern Illinois did so in 2003. This year, the Broncos knocked off Northwestern in the season opener and Illinois in Week 3. Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck was a wide receiver on the 2003 Northern Illinois team that defeated Maryland, Alabama and Iowa State. Fleck led the Huskies in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches that season.

Thirteen years later, Fleck is in position to accomplish the feat again as a head coach thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of quarterback Zach Terrell and wide receiver Corey Davis. Terrell ranks ninth in the FBS this season with an 81.9 Total QBR, which is more than 10 points higher than any Western Michigan quarterback in the past 10 seasons. Terrell's 10.7 touchdown-to-interception ratio (32 TD, 3 INT) is the best in the FBS. Meanwhile, Davis broke the FBS record for career receiving yards this season. His 51 career touchdown catches also top the FBS since his freshman year in 2013.

Corey Davis' Career FBS Ranks (Since 2013) FBS Rank Rec 326 3rd Rec yds 5,212 1st Rec TD 51 1st

Wisconsin's defense and its ability to manage the clock might present a problem for Western Michigan. Wisconsin ranks fourth in the FBS in defensive efficiency this season, while Western Michigan has faced just one team that ranks in the top 50 in defensive efficiency (Northwestern, 37th). The Badgers lead the FBS in average time of possession (35:20), but the Broncos are fourth with an average of 34:21.

ESPN's Football Power Index favors Wisconsin, giving the Badgers a 62 percent chance to win.