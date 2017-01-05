Durant dominates on both ends of the floor

The Golden State Warriors improved to an NBA-best 31-5 this season, and they have their newest All-Star addition to thank for the victory Wednesday.

Kevin Durant scored 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in Wednesday’s 125-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The numbers are not that far from his career averages, but his all-around impact in this game was undeniable.

Here’s a beyond-the-box-score look at Durant’s impact:

Better with KD

The Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers by 22 points with Durant on the court, more than twice as good a plus-minus as any other player in the game.

Durant's Impact Warriors on Wednesday Durant On Durant Off Pts diff +22 -14 Pts per play 1.22 0.72 FG pct 58.5 27.3

Golden State shot 58.5 percent during that stretch, which is more than 32 percentage points higher than when Durant was resting.

The Warriors made just six shots during the more than 10 minutes when Durant was on the bench, and they were outscored by 14 points.

Lockdown defender

Durant also excelled on defense, holding the Blazers to 33.3 percent shooting as the primary defender, best among any Warriors player who defended at least five plays.

When the Trail Blazers went at Durant, they couldn’t get good looks, as 13-of-15 shots (87 percent) were contested when the former MVP was the primary defender. Portland made just four of those shots.

Overall, the Trail Blazers scored 12 points and committed two turnovers while guarded by Durant.

Don’t forget about Steph

Stephen Curry finished with 35 points for the Warriors, who have won 25 straight regular-season games in which their two-time MVP scored 30 or more points.

Curry took a season-high 15 shots without an assist opportunity by a teammate and made six of those. His usage percentage of 39 was also his highest of the season.

Curry made five of the team’s 13 3-pointers. The Warriors improved to 25-1 when making 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. The lone loss came in a double-overtime game against the Houston Rockets.