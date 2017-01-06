What does Blue Jackets' win streak mean for the postseason?

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ winning streak ended with Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Capitals. The Blue Jackets’ run of 16 consecutive victories is one short of the NHL record, set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1992-93 season.

How have the teams with the longest winning streaks in NHL history fared in the postseason? Stats & Info takes a look below.

1992-93 Penguins: 17 consecutive wins

The Penguins were coming off two consecutive Stanley Cup titles in the 1992-93 season and featured four players now in the Hall of Fame and another (Jaromir Jagr) who almost certainly will be voted in when eligible. But despite the talent and their Patrick Division title, the Penguins lost in the division finals (equivalent to the second round of the playoffs) to the New York Islanders in 1993.

The Penguins’ streak lasted from March 9 to April 10, 1993. Two of their games in the streak went to overtime in the pre-shootout era.

1981-82 Islanders: 15 consecutive wins

Of the teams with the five longest winning streaks in NHL history entering this season, only the 1981-82 Islanders won the Stanley Cup, the third of their four successive NHL championships. The Islanders won the conference finals and the Stanley Cup finals in four games each, sweeping the Quebec Nordiques and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Islanders’ 15-game streak, tied for the third-longest in NHL history, lasted from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982 -- before overtime was implemented.

2012-13 Penguins: 15 consecutive wins

The 2012-13 Penguins won the Atlantic Division and were the top seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Boston Bruins swept the Penguins 4-0 in the conference finals.

The Penguins’ streak lasted from March 2 to March 30, 2013. During their streak, they won two games in overtime and one in a shootout.

1929-30 Bruins: 14 consecutive wins

The 1929-30 Bruins finished first in the American Division and won their first-round playoff series, earning a spot in the Stanley Cup finals, where they lost to the New York Rangers.

The Bruins’ winning streak lasted from Dec. 3, 1929, to Jan. 9, 1930. Overtime was in existence at this time, but all 14 of the Bruins’ wins came in regulation time.

2009-10 Capitals: 14 consecutive wins

The 2009-10 Washington Capitals had a 14-game winning streak on the way to winning the Southeast Division. In the conference quarterfinals (the first postseason round), the Capitals lost a seven-game series 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals’ winning streak lasted from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7, 2010, and included one overtime and one shootout victory.