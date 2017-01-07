Anthony's passing, Porzingis' defense and Ron Baker key Knicks comeback

The New York Knicks earned a win Friday night -- and they needed it. The Knicks carried a six-game losing streak into their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, and for most of the evening, the Knicks appeared well on the way to another defeat.

But things took a dramatic turn in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks outscored the Bucks 33-15 to pull out the win.

What happened?

Shutting down Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field in the first three quarters, but he was 1-of-8 in the final 12 minutes. That included 0-of-3 (with two shots blocked) when guarded by Kristaps Porzingis.

ESPN Stats & Information

Porzingis outscored Antetokounmpo 8-3 in the fourth quarter before fouling out. The 7-foot-3 Latvian held Antetokounmpo to 3-of-9 shooting (0-of-5 on contested shots) and two turnovers for the game.

Antetokounmpo recorded his 14th straight 20-point game, the longest streak by a Bucks player since Michael Redd had 14 straight in 2006-07.

Anthony makes a big shot … and passes

Carmelo Anthony scored a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining in the game. Anthony went 3-of-10 in the fourth quarter but also had three assists. He had 10 assists for the game, the second time in his Knicks career he had that many assists (also in 2012 against the Celtics).

Anthony scored or assisted on 20 of the Knicks' 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Knicks shot 7 of 9 off Anthony's passes in the second half.

Baker’s dozen

An unlikely contributor emerged in Ron Baker, who didn’t play in the first three quarters, but he played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter as Jeff Hornacek kept Derrick Rose on the bench.

Baker had six points and a career-high four assists. He finished plus-18, by far the best plus-minus of his 12-game career (previous best was plus-8). Baker had totaled two minutes, 59 seconds of playing time in the Knicks’ past eight games.

Stat of the Night

Entering Friday, the Knicks had lost 109 straight games when trailing by at least 13 points entering the fourth quarter.

The last time the Knicks won a game after trailing by at least 13 points entering the fourth quarter was on Jan. 1, 2010 (beat the Hawks after entering the fourth down by 13). It’s the fourth time in the past 20 seasons that the Knicks came back from at least 13 points down entering the fourth quarter.

It was the largest deficit overcome to win entering the fourth quarter of Carmelo Anthony's career.