What win probability charts show about every 2016 NFL playoff game

Below are win probability charts that help tell the story of every game in the 2016 NFL postseason. The most recent charts will be added to the top of this post shortly after games conclude. Check back in for a look at the biggest moments from the playoffs.

Win probability measures the chance that a team will win a game, given a particular combination of circumstances including score, time remaining, field position and down and distance. Win probability is based on a model built on actual outcomes of NFL games from recent seasons that featured similar circumstances.

Raiders at Texans

ESPN Stats & Information

The Houston Texans dominated with their defense in a 27-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Saturday to kick off the NFL playoffs.

This was a game that turned quickly and in an unlikely way, as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recorded his first career interception (in either college or the pros) at the 12-yard line a little more than midway through the first quarter. That play added nearly 12 percentage points to the Texans' win probability. It was the most impactful play of the game, a play that led to Lamar Miller's 4-yard touchdown run.

The Texans never had less than a 52 percent chance to win the game. For three-quarters of the game, their win probability was 70 percent or higher. The Raiders' chance of winning in the fourth quarter never even reached 4 percent.