Odell Beckham had a case of the drops -- and a rough game

Odell Beckham Jr. had a day to forget, dropping a number of passes in the Giants' playoff loss to the Packers. (1:12)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finished with four receptions and 28 yards in the loss to the Packers in Sunday’s NFC wild-card matchup.

The 28 yards were tied for his second-fewest in any game in his career. He had 23 receiving yards against the Vikings in Week 4.

Beckham was targeted 11 times, giving Eli Manning his second-worst completion percentage targeting his favorite receiver. (The 4-of-11 was barely better than his 4-of-12 targeting Beckham against the Patriots last season.)

The Giants top three receivers struggled as a whole in both games at Lambeau Field this year, with Manning completing a combined 18-of-44 attempts to Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz. But Beckham was the focal point on Sunday.

Beckham had a pair of dropped passes, both coming in the first quarter. (He had three first-quarter drops in his career prior to Sunday.)

Beckham also dropped a pass in the end zone, the first time he's done that in his career.

Maybe cold weather is Beckham's kryptonite? He's now played five games with a kickoff temperature of 41 degrees or lower, which includes all three multi-drop games of his career.

All four of Beckham’s catches came within six yards of the line of scrimmage. He had no catches on five targets of deeper than six yards

The Giants are 0-4 in games in which Beckham finished with fewer than 35 receiving yards.