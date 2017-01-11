Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of 1,000 points

Alex Ovechkin will look to join the record books Wednesday night against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The three-time Hart Trophy winner currently sits at 999 career points and has the opportunity to become the 84th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.

Most points since 2005-06 season Points Games Alex Ovechkin 999 879 Sidney Crosby 982 740 Joe Thornton 946 899 Henrik Sedin 850 891 Daniel Sedin 814 871

What makes Ovechkin unique is the era in which he is reaching this milestone and how he’s accumulated points. Ovechkin would be the first player to debut (2005-06) after the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season to reach 1,000 career points.

The Moscow native would become the 37th player in NHL history to record at least 1,000 points with one franchise.

He would be the fourth Russian/USSR player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, joining Sergei Fedorov, Alexander Mogilny and Alex Kovalev.

Despite having such a historic career, Ovechkin has lacked postseason success. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Ovechkin ranks second in points among players who have never reached the round before the Cup Final or the Cup Final.

He has a long way to go to catch Marcel Dionne, who had 1,771 points while never reaching a Cup Semifinal or Final.

Goals, goals, goals

How did Ovechkin get most of his points? Through goals and lots of them. Ovechkin would be the eighth player to have more goals than assists among players with 1,000 points.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Ovechkin would also have the second-most goals (544 or 545) through a player’s first 1,000 points in NHL history, trailing only Brett Hull (560).

Ovechkin scored his 544th career goal on Monday, which tied him with Maurice Richard for 29th in NHL history.

Most Career Power-Play Goals Nos. 14-18 14. Joe Sakic 205 15. Wayne Gretzky 204 16. Alex Ovechkin 202 Steve Yzerman 202 18. Mark Recchi 200

Despite debuting in 2005-06, Ovechkin has the most goals since the 2001-02 season, the most power-play goals since the 1997-98 season and the most multi-goal games since the 1995-96 season.

He has scored a lot of his goals on the power play. Ovechkin is currently tied for 16th in NHL history with 202 power-play goals. He has the potential to keep climbing the charts this season, passing some major names along the way.

Ovechkin also scores when it counts the most. He is tied with Jaromir Jagr for the most overtime game-winning goals in NHL history (19) and ranks fourth among active players in game-winning goals.

Not surprisingly, Ovechkin has reset the record book with the Washington Capitals. He ranks first in franchise history in goals (544), points (999), power-play goals (202), game-winning goals (94), overtime goals (19), shots (4,384) and multi-goal games (110).