Russell Westbrook at his worst -- for a triple-double

Russell Westbrook has made a statement through 41 games with 19 triple-doubles, making an early run for MVP. Check out Westbrook's best moments thus far. (0:59)

This was Russell Westbrook at his worst ... in terms of triple-doubles, anyway.

Westbrook recorded his 56th triple-double (21 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists), but shot 7-of-23 from the field (30 percent), the second-worst he’s ever shot in his 56 career triple-doubles in the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. His 10 turnovers matched the most he’s ever had in a triple-double, and his nine missed 3-pointers also tied for his most.

The Elias Sports Bureau noted that Westbrook became the only player to have multiple triple-doubles with at least 10 turnovers in the same season since 1973-74.

What turned this one into a bad one was the defense of Ricky Rubio in the second half. Westbrook scored 13 first-half points against Rubio, but was 0-of-8 with four turnovers in the second half when guarded by Rubio. Westbrook had five turnovers in all when guarded by Rubio, one shy of his most against a defender in a game this season (he had six against Derrick Rose).

On the other end of the floor, Rubio did some Westbrook-like work. He became the second player to have three straight games with at least 14 assists this season. The other is Westbrook.