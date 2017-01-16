Mason Crosby's performance was most clutch by kicker in postseason history

What Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby did against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was unprecedented.

The Elias Sports Bureau notes that Crosby was the first kicker to make a pair of field goals of 50 yards or longer in the final two minutes of a postseason game. He twice put the Packers ahead, the last time as time ran out.

Crosby entered the day 0-of-4 on potential game-tying or go-ahead kicks of 50 yards or longer in the fourth quarter or overtime.

The first kick was a 56-yarder, the third-longest field goal in NFL postseason history, trailing a 58-yarder by Pete Stoyanovich for the 1990 Dolphins and a 57-yarder by Mike Nugent for the 2014 Bengals.

The second was the 51-yard game winner, marking the first time that Crosby had made multiple 50-yard field goals in a game in his career.

Crosby has now made an NFL-record 23 consecutive postseason field goals (Elias notes that David Akers ranks second with 19 straight). Crosby is 26-of-28 on postseason field goal attempts for his career. The misses were from 54 yards against the Cardinals in the 2009 wild-card round and a 50-yarder against the Falcons in the 2010 divisional round.