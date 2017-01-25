76ers find way to finish a winning homestand

The Philadelphia 76ers mounted a good comeback on Tuesday -- even though they were without center Joel Embiid and even though their opponent, the LA Clippers, were without point guard Chris Paul.

The 76ers rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to win, dominating the final 21:40.

In that stretch, Nerlens Noel, Gerald Henderson and Dario Saric combined to outscore the Clippers 34-32. Noel was 5-of-5 from the field. Henderson, who missed his first three shots, made 3 of 4. On the other side, Austin Rivers and J.J. Redick combined to make just 1 of 10 shots after starting the game by making 12 of 20.

The 76ers dominated by scoring from the low post. They had eight fourth-quarter baskets at the rim compared to one for the Clippers. They outscored the Clippers in the paint, 66-20, their most paint points in a game since Nov. 2014.

The 76ers won despite allowing 18 3-pointers and sending the Clippers to the foul line for 41 free throws. Regarding the former, it was the first time the 76ers won a game in which they allowed at least 18 3-pointers (they’ve done so eight times). Regarding the latter, the Clippers hurt themselves by shooting 26 of 41 (63 percent). The 76ers were 21-of-22.

That closed out a 3-1 homestand, the 76ers' first winning homestand of four or more games since March 2013 (per Elias Sports Bureau research).

Tuesday's game was the first time that the 76ers had 10 or more players appear in a game and each score at least seven points since December 7, 1988 when they beat the Nuggets, 134-109.