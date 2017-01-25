What do we know about Tiger's game after 522-day absence?

Tiger Woods will be back on the course Thursday in an official, full-field event for the first time since the 2015 Wyndham Championship. The final round of that tournament took place on Aug. 23, 2015.

The last time Woods teed it up in an official event, he was ranked 286th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The last time he played the Farmers Insurance Open, he was ranked 56th.

Woods, 41, is now ranked 663rd.

This will be Woods’ first official start worldwide in 522 days (the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event).

Just how long is 522 days? During a span of that length from May 1999 to October 2000, Woods won 17 official events around the world, including four major championships.

Return to friendly territory

Woods returns to a place where he has won eight times on the PGA Tour, including his last major championship, the 2008 U.S. Open. In fact, in his professional career at Torrey Pines, Woods has more wins (eight) than he does rounds over par (six).

The Farmers Insurance Open is also one of four events that Woods has won at least seven times.

This will be the eighth time Woods begins his PGA Tour season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has won the tournament in five of the previous seven instances, and Woods has just three rounds over par in those starts.

What do we know about Tiger’s game?

The last time Woods accumulated statistics in any meaningful way was the 2015 PGA Tour season, and here are the takeaways.

Woods didn’t play enough rounds to officially qualify for Tour rankings, but if he had, he would have ranked 171st in scoring average.

Based on the PGA Tour’s “strokes gained” metric, Woods was among the worst players on tour off the tee and when chipping round the green. Those more than outweighed his decent performance on approach shots and when putting.

Nike’s decision to stop making golf equipment -- the company still makes golf apparel -- meant that Woods and many other Nike-sponsored players are free to play new clubs, golf balls, etc. Woods has already signed a new golf ball contract with Bridgestone and an equipment contract with TaylorMade.

Maybe most notably, Woods almost immediately switched from Nike’s “Method” putter back to the Scotty Cameron Newport (by Titleist) that he used in 13 of his 14 major championship victories.

Torrey Pines is a tough place to come back

There have been rounds of 59 shot in each of the last two weeks on the PGA Tour, but the best 18-hole score at the Farmers Insurance Open is 61. That has only been done twice.

Rain in the San Diego County area means that Torrey Pines’ rough will be even thicker, and it was already one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour last year for players to play from the rough or around the greens.

The Torrey Pines South Course ranked in the top-three most-difficult courses in approach accuracy from the rough, scrambling and scrambling from the rough.

Thanks to blustery conditions last year, the only course on the PGA Tour that played more difficult than the South Course at Torrey Pines was Oakmont, which hosted the U.S. Open.

Top-notch field this week

Along with Woods, world No. 1 Jason Day will tee it up for the first time since the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, as will world No. 3 Dustin Johnson, who returns from Abu Dhabi where he tied for second place last week.

Day won a four-way playoff here in 2015, and Johnson’s best finish was tied for third in 2011.

Day has stood at No. 1 in the world for 41 straight weeks, the longest stretch since Rory McIlroy’s 54-week run in 2014-2015.

In all, four of the top-10 players in the world are scheduled to play Torrey Pines this week.