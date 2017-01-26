Leo Santa Cruz seeking to regain title he lost to Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton will make the first defense of the WBA featherweight title he won from Leo Santa Cruz in July when those two boxers meet Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Stats & Info previews the fight:

Frampton (23-0) is 5-0 (with one knockout) in world title fights. Santa Cruz (32-1-1) is 11-1 (six knockouts) in world title fights. Saturday's bout is a chance for Santa Cruz to avenge the only loss of his career.

The fight pits the boxers ranked first (Frampton) and second (Santa Cruz) in ESPN's featherweight rankings. Frampton was the 2016 ESPN.com fighter of the year.

ESPN Stats & Information

Frampton, the first fighter from Northern Ireland to win titles in two weight classes, is a former IBF junior featherweight titlist (2014-16) and a former WBA junior featherweight titlist.

Santa Cruz is a former titlist in three divisions: bantamweight, junior featherweight and featherweight.

Leo Santa Cruz ranks Leo Santa Cruz is one of three fighters in the top 10 of each of the following categories Plus/Minus 10th Connect pct 9th Thrown per rd 3rd Landed per rd 2nd

Opponents have landed 23.2 percent of their punches against Frampton, according to CompuBox, less than the CompuBox average of 30.4 percent. Santa Cruz lands 30.6 punches per round, the second-highest mark in all classes, according to CompuBox

Santa Cruz is one of three fighters who rank in the top 10 in plus/minus, connect percentage, punches landed and punches thrown per round, according to CompuBox. (Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada are the other two.)

In their first meeting, on July 30, 2016, Santa Cruz landed 21.3 punches per round after averaging 33.1 per round in his previous eight fights, according to CompuBox. Frampton landed more power punches (206-191) and was more accurate than Santa Cruz on power punches (45 percent compared with 35 percent), though he landed fewer total punches overall.

The odds

On Thursday, Frampton was a minus-150 favorite (a $150 bet would win $100). Santa Cruz was plus-130 (a $100 bet would win $130).