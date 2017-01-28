Plenty of 'firsts' for Tiger, but not good kind

It has been a rough return to the PGA Tour for Tiger Woods.

After his worst opening round score in a non-major in his professional PGA Tour career (76), Woods missed the cut on Friday after shooting a 4 over in the first two rounds. It is the 16th missed cut of his career and the first at Torrey Pines. For reference, Jordan Spieth (23 years old) has 14 missed cuts.

For Woods, this is ...

• Four missed cuts in his past seven PGA Tour events (he missed four cuts in his first 193 PGA Tour starts as a professional)

• His first missed cut in 17 career events at Torrey Pines

• His first missed cut in 48 career professional PGA Tour events in California

This is the first time Woods has failed to break par on the North Course at Torrey Pines.

Woods has now failed to play 72 holes in 11 of his past 19 official PGA Tour starts. That's the same number of times he failed to do so over his first 16 seasons as a professional on the PGA Tour (1996-2011).

It wasn't just a rough go for Woods. The last time Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Woods all missed the cut in the same event was the 2011 PGA Championship.

Holes 12 through 17 did Woods in on Thursday. He went from 1 under to 5 over in that stretch, by shooting 6 over on those holes. He missed five fairways in that stretch and needed 13 putts to finish those six holes. Only once on those five non-par-3 holes was his proximity within 35 feet.