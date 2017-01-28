James Harden gets historic in Philadelphia

Houston Rockets guard James Harden's performances only get more historic by the game. His latest was a 51-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist effort in a win over the 76ers.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Harden is:

Most Points in Triple-Double NBA History 2016-17 James Harden 53 1967-68 Wilt Chamberlain 53 1961-62 Elgin Baylor 52 Friday James Harden 51 2016-17 Russell Westbrook 51 1962-63 Wilt Chamberlain 51 >> Source: Elias Sports Bureau

• The first player with multiple 50-point triple-doubles in the same season

• The third player to have multiple 50-point triple-doubles in a career. The others are Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. There were six 50-point triple-doubles in the first 70 seasons of the NBA and there have been three in 2016-17.

• The second player to have five 40-point triple-doubles in a season. The other was Oscar Robertson in 1963-64.

Harden finished two points shy of the record for most points in a triple-double. The record of 53 is shared by Harden (earlier this season) and Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68).

Elias noted that Harden and Robertson are the only players in NBA history to record at least 1,400 points, 400 rebounds and 500 assists through their first 50 games of a season. Robertson did it three times (1961-62, 1963-64 and 1964-65).

ESPN Stats & Information

Harden got off to a quick start, scoring or assisting on 17 of the Rockets’ first 20 points. But he made the biggest difference in the third quarter, scoring or assisting on 31 of the Rockets’ 33 points. He scored 19 points in the quarter.

Harden had 22 drives to the basket, six more than the rest of the Rockets combined. Harden created 29 points off those drives, 16 more than the other Rockets players. Six of his 13 assists came on dunks. The 13 Rockets dunks matched the most by a team in a game this season.

Harden became the first player with multiple 50-point games this season. He has the most 50-point games over the last three seasons (5), passing Stephen Curry (4). Harden's five 50-point games are the most in Rockets history. No one else has more than two.