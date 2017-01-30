Where Tom Brady ranks all time in every statistic

Tom Brady will appear in his seventh Super Bowl when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons take the field in Super Bowl LI Sunday. That will break a tie with Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowl appearances of all time.

If the Patriots win, Brady will be the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.

Brady has been in the discussion about greatest quarterback of all time for years now, but with an opportunity to pass Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for most Super Bowl wins by a starting quarterback, let’s examine where Brady ranks in major stat categories during the regular season, postseason, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl.

Regular season

Brett Favre and Peyton Manning are ahead of Brady in a number of regular-season stat categories, but Brady ranks in the top four all time in completions (5,244), passing yards (61,582), passing touchdowns (456), passer rating (97.2), fourth-quarter comebacks (38) and game-winning drives (49).

One stat that is within reach for Brady in 2017 is regular-season wins by a quarterback. Brady will enter next season at 183, just three wins behind Favre and Manning for most all time.

Favre lost 112 games and Manning lost 79. Brady is 183-52 in his regular-season career (.779).

Postseason

Brady is the all-time postseason leader in completions (788), passing yards (8,628), passing touchdowns (61), fourth-quarter comebacks (six) and game-winning drives (nine).

Montana is the only quarterback in NFL history who is within eight postseason wins of Brady’s record of 24.

Overall, Brady has a postseason winning percentage of .727 (24-9 record). Among quarterbacks with at least 15 postseason starts in NFL history, Brady’s winning percentage ranks third behind Bradshaw (.737, 14-5) and Troy Aikman (.733, 11-4).

With three passing touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady tied Montana for the most such games in postseason history. Brady has the most 300-yard games in NFL postseason history with 11.

Super Bowl

Along with ranking first all time in Super Bowl completions (247), passing yards (1,605), and passing touchdowns (13), Brady has won three Super Bowl MVP awards, tied with Montana for the most. Brady was the MVP the last time the Super Bowl was held in Houston -- Super Bowl XXXVIII after the 2003 season.

At 39 years and 186 days on Feb. 5, Brady can become the oldest Super Bowl MVP in history.

If the Patriots win, it will be the fifth Super Bowl victory for Brady. Hall of Fame defensive lineman Charles Haley is the only person to play in five Super Bowl victories -- two with the San Francisco 49ers and three with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bart Starr is the only NFL quarterback with five NFL championships. Starr won three NFL Championship Games and two Super Bowls.

Brady’s first Super Bowl win came in the 2001 season. He matched the longest span between first Super Bowl win and last Super Bowl win with his victory in Super Bowl XLIX. Brady can top that mark with a win Sunday.

Pro Bowl

The game took place Sunday and Brady had to miss it once again, but he was selected to his 12th career Pro Bowl, moving him ahead of Favre for the second-most selections by any quarterback in NFL history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

The only quarterback with more Pro Bowl selections than Brady’s 12 is Peyton Manning with 14.