Hawks and Paul Millsap prevail, despite Carmelo Anthony's best effort

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks outdid Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The two teams played a three-hour, 39-minute quadruple-overtime epic (one minute longer than the Australian Open Final), with the Hawks prevailing, 142-139.

Though the Hawks had played (and won) a four-overtime game as recently as 2012, it was only the second quadruple-overtime game in Knicks history. The last was on Jan. 23, 1951, a loss to the Rochester Royals (whom they would lose to in the NBA Finals.

Carmelo Anthony’s big game not enough

Anthony scored 45 points in 46 minutes. He made a game-tying layup with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation and a game-tying pull-up from 18 feet away with 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime.

The layup was unusual in that Anthony normally takes jump shots in those situations. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season that Carmelo Anthony made a potential game-tying or go-ahead shot inside of 10 feet in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime.

It’s also the first time in his career that Anthony has made more than one game-tying or go-ahead shot in the final 10 seconds in a game.

Anthony got his first 40-point game since scoring 46 against the Jazz on Nov. 14, 2014. In the span between his 40-point games, 41 players scored at least 40 points in a game. James Harden did it 30 times.

The Knicks have now lost the last four times that Anthony has scored at least 40 points in a game.

Second-best allows the Hawks to prevail

The Hawks’ win was a bounceback from a 26-point home loss to the Wizards.

Paul Millsap finished with 37 points and 19 rebounds, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime. The 37 points were the second-most he’s scored in a game, surpassed by the 46 against the Heat on Nov. 19, 2010. His 19 rebounds were his second-most in a game, surpassed by the 24 he had against the Warriors on April 23, 2010.

Dennis Schroder did have 23 points and a career-high 15 assists.

A good rivalry

The Hawks and Knicks played four times this season. The Knicks won the first one, but the Hawks took the last three, all in dramatic fashion. Besides Sunday’s win, there were these two.

Dec. 28 – The Hawks led by three points when Kristaps Porzingis was fouled with 3.6 seconds left in overtime. He made only one of three free throws (missing the third on purpose) and the Hawks held on to win.

Jan. 16 – Schroder hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22.6 seconds left. The Knicks got three shots to win in the final seconds, but Anthony, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah came up empty.