Are there merits to jamming Julio Jones?

The New England Patriots have a choice to make when it comes to defending Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in the Super Bowl. They can get physical with him at the line and try to keep him from getting downfield, or they can play off in hopes of containing him.

Is there a right answer?

Patriots have had success jamming top WR

The Patriots contacted Antonio Brown within five yards 18 times in the AFC Championship Game, and they contacted DeAndre Hopkins 21 times in the divisional playoffs.

Brown and Hopkins combined for two receptions for 31 yards on four targets on those 39 plays, and with the top options neutralized, their quarterbacks struggled.

Ben Roethlisberger and Brock Osweiler combined to go 16-of-36 (44 percent) when Brown and Hopkins were hit within five yards this postseason. On all other plays, the duo completed nearly 75 percent of their passes.

The Patriots had success jamming Hopkins and Brown, but physically speaking, those receivers aren’t Julio Jones. Brown is 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, with a 4.57 40-yard dash time from the NFL combine. Hopkins is slightly bigger, at 6-1, 215, and matches Brown’s time in the 40.

Jones is 6-3, 220 pounds, and ran a 4.39 40.

So what happens when teams try to get physical with Julio?

Jamming Jones works … kind of

Julio Jones This Postseason Jammed No Jam Routes 18 43 Tgt pct 17% 40% Targets 3 17 Rec 2 13 Yards 93 154 TD 1 2

The Seahawks and Packers contacted Julio Jones within five yards of the line on 18 passes this postseason. The strategy worked in that it forced Matt Ryan to go elsewhere with the ball. Jones was targeted on only three of his 18 routes when jammed. However, the two catches he made on those plays went for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan still completed 61 percent of his passes when Jones was contacted early in the play in those games, far more effective than Roethlisberger or Osweiler when their top options were hit.

It might be a risk-reward proposition jamming Jones: Hit him and he may burn you, but if successful, you could be keeping a top weapon from making plays.