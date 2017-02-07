LeBron James defies a long history of misses

Kevin Love tosses a full-court inbounds pass to LeBron James, who quickly throws up a fadeaway 3-pointer off glass to tie the game with the Wizards at 120 with 0.3 seconds left. (0:33)

LeBron James outdid himself with the game-tying 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Last-second shots are tough, and they don’t make exceptions for superstars.

Entering Monday, James was 1-for-his-past-17 and 2-for-his-past-31 on go-ahead or game-tying 3-point attempts in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime.

James’ last such shot came for the Heat against the Warriors almost three years ago, on Feb. 12, 2014. That was a game-winning 3-pointer in a 111-110 victory. James finished with 36 points, offsetting Stephen Curry’s 29. Curry converted a go-ahead 3-point play with 15 seconds left before James dropped in a 3-pointer from the left wing with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Monday was also a history-making day for James, who passed Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens for 13th on the NBA's all-time assists list and Magic Johnson for 20th all time in steals.

James’ statistical line -- 32 points and a career-high 17 assists -- was also unusual, even for him. This was the third 30-point, 15-assist game of his career. The others came in 2010 for the Cavaliers against the Nuggets and in 2013 for the Heat against the Kings.

Also unusual: James didn't make it to the end of the game. The foul out was the fifth of his career.