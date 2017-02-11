Draymond Green's triple-double was unusual and valuable

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green once again defied the numbers.

Green had four points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals Friday night, making him the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors are now 18-0 when Green records a triple-double, which Elias notes is the most consecutive wins in triple-doubles to begin a player's career.

Warriors Defense With Draymond Green On/Off Court

Friday at Grizzlies On Off Efficiency 95.3 125.0 FG pct 35% 56% TO pct 20% 12% *Outscored Grizzlies by 26 points with Green on floor

Green also had five blocks, which, per Elias, made him the first player to record 10 steals and five blocks in a game since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74.

But if you prefer focusing on value rather than history, consider this about Green’s game:

The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies by 26 points with Green on the floor and were outscored by 11 points with him off the floor. The difference was in his defense. The Grizzlies shot 35 percent with him on the floor and turned the ball over nearly twice as often compared to when he was on the bench.

Memphis was 14-of-37 (38 percent) in the paint with Green on the court and 7-of-10 with him on the bench.