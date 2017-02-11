Infographic: Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City

The Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8:30 ET on ABC for Kevin Durant's first visit to the Thunder since leaving as a free agent last summer. Here's a look at how Durant and Russell Westbrook's roles on their teams have changed since their split.

ESPN Stats & Information

Durant has scored 79 points in the Warriors' previous two wins against the Thunder this season, becoming just the third player in NBA history to score 35 points in each of his first two games against his former team, joining Charles Barkley against the 76ers in 1993 and John Williamson against the Pacers in 1978.

Westbrook recorded a triple-double in their previous meeting in January but also had 10 turnovers in the Thunder's 21-point loss.