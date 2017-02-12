Durant, Warriors continue to own Thunder in KD's return to OKC

Kevin Durant was met with boos and cheers, but mostly boos, in his return to Oklahoma City. It did not faze him as he scored 34 points in the Warriors' 130-114 win against the Thunder on Saturday. Durant increased his points per game against Oklahoma City to 37.7, while shooting 65.6 percent in his three games against his former team.

How dominant have Durant and the Warriors been against the Thunder? Here are three graphics showing just how good.

The Thunder have not been able to stop Durant from scoring, even when contesting his shots. Durant is shooting nearly 20 percentage points better against Oklahoma City than the rest of the NBA.

Kevin Durant when contested. ESPN Stats & Information

Durant becomes a lockdown defender when playing against the Thunder. Oklahoma City shoots 28 percent from the field when Durant is the primary defender, including 4-of-13 Saturday.

Kevin Durant as a primary defender vs. Oklahoma City. ESPN Stats & Information

The Warriors got open looks and capitalized. Golden State shot 70 percent when uncontested, its seventh such game this season.