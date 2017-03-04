What you need to know about combine speedster John Ross

Washington's John Ross entered the NFL combine as the No. 3 draft-eligible wide receiver, according to Todd McShay, behind Clemson’s Mike Williams and Corey Davis of Western Michigan. Ross ran the fastest 40-yard time at the combine at 4.22 seconds, beating Chris Johnson’s 4.24 seconds in 2008 (data has been electronically kept since 2006). In case you weren’t aware of who Ross is, here’s a refresher.

Making the most of his touches

Eye for the end zone The highest percentage of offensive touches going for a touchdown among Power 5 conference players in 2016 John Ross WASH 20% Dede Westbrook OKLA 19% KD Cannon BAY 15%

In 2016, Ross had 51 receptions that went for a first down or a touchdown, which ranked second in the Pac-12. His 17 receiving touchdowns were tied for second most in Pac-12 history. He scored a touchdown on 20 percent of his offensive touches last season -- the highest percentage among Power 5 conference players with at least 80 touches.

And Ross was part of a Washington offense that scored a touchdown on 75.9 percent of its red-zone drives, which tied Florida State for the second-best red-zone efficiency among Power 5 schools. Pittsburgh was best at 76.3 percent. Ross himself led the FBS with 12 receiving touchdowns on red-zone plays in 2016.

More than just a receiver

Ross returned four kickoffs for touchdowns during his career at Washington. He scored at least one kickoff return touchdown in his three seasons there (he missed the 2015 season with a torn left ACL). Ross is one of three Power 5 conference players to have at least one 90-yard kickoff return touchdown in three of the four seasons since 2013, joining Victor Bolden and DeVon Edwards.

And in 2014, when Marcus Peters was kicked off the team and Washington suffered injuries to other defensive backs, Ross began starting at cornerback. In the 2014 Apple Cup against rival Washington State, Ross intercepted a pass and had another pass breakup (video of the interception). In that game, he had more catches on defense (one) than on the two targets he had on offense.

Famous acquaintances

Snoop Dogg has mentioned that he met Ross long before he became a star at Washington. In this piece from College Gameday, Snoop said he met Ross when Ross was 9 years old and that he could see the greatness in him then.

John Ross and DeSean Jackson Ross Jackson Hometown Long Beach, California Long Beach, California College receiving touchdowns 22 22 Combine height 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches 5 feet, 9 3/4 inches Combine 40-yard dash time 4.22 seconds 4.35 seconds 2017 status Draft prospect Free agent

Ross has worked out with DeSean Jackson during the offseason, and in this interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith at the College Football Playoff, he talked about how “awesome” it was to work with a pro player and that he learned “different ways to use [my] speed and when to use it.”

Both Ross and Jackson are from Long Beach, California. They share more than just a hometown -- as the chart indicates -- and both are looking for new jobs in 2017.