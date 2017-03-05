Matt Harvey returns to the mound for the first time since July

Sunday afternoon in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Matt Harvey takes the mound in game action for the first time since July 4, 2016.

Harvey underwent shoulder surgery in July for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and enters 2017 with plenty to prove: was his 2016 season an injury-shortened blip on the radar, or the pitcher he is now?

Matt Harvey Timeline

• 2010 Drafted 7th overall

• 2012 July 26 debut

• 2013 All-Star starter; season cut short in Aug. (torn UCL)

• 2014 Missed season - Tommy John Surgery

• 2015 NL Comeback Player of the Year

• 2016 Career-worst ERA (4.86); cut short in July (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome)

The Rise of the Dark Knight

From 2012-15, the 2010 7th overall draft pick built a résumé and reputation for himself as an ace in Flushing.

• Did not post an ERA above 2.75 in three seasons

• Started 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field

• Finished 4th in NL Cy Young voting in 2013

• Won 2015 NL Comeback Player of the Year award after missing 2014 due to Tommy John surgery

Matt Harvey First 36 Career Starts MLB Rank<< HR pct 1.3% 2nd ERA 2.39 3rd WHIP 0.98 3rd Opp OPS .556 3rd K pct 28% 3rd >>In span July 26, 2012-August 24, 2013

From the date of his MLB debut on July 26, 2012 to his final start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL on August 24, 2013, Harvey was top-3 in the majors in HR pct, ERA, WHIP, Opp OPS and K pct.

The Fall of the Dark Knight

After 216 IP in 2015 (including postseason), the most of any pitcher returning from Tommy John Surgery, 2016 was a far different story for Harvey.

His 4.86 ERA in 17 starts was his worst in any season of his career, as was his WHIP (1.00), Opp BA (.214) and K percentage (27%).

The biggest problem was his fastball, which opponents hit .324 against. His average fastball velocity dipped from a National League-best 95.8 MPH in 2015 to 94.4 MPH 2016.

What Comes Next?

Harvey’s 2016 ended prematurely when he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He had surgery for it in July, his second major surgery since reaching the majors.

Other pitchers had less positive results, like Noah Lowry, who did not appear in the majors after his 2009 TOS surgery. Chris Carpenter returned the same season he’d had the surgery, but did not pitch again after that season.

Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, who also pitches Sunday in Florida, had the surgery after the 2015 season and posted a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts in 2016.